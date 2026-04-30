POWERMAN 5000: Hear DIE KRUPPS Remix Of 'When Worlds Collide' From Upcoming 'The Noble Rot' Reissue

When POWERMAN 5000 broke through in 1999, with their third album "Tonight The Stars Revolt!" and the single "When World's Collide", the band was already close to celebrating its tenth anniversary. Now they're bearing down on the fortieth, but POWERMAN 5000 continue living up to their name, with a further dozen albums to their credit, and some of the most instantly appealing album titles in music history — from "The Blood-Splat Rating System" to "Somewhere On The Other Side Of Nowhere", and on to the still-resonant "Anyone For Doomsday", POWERMAN 5000's nomenclatural ingenuity is just one more reason to love this band.

Now another of their titular triumphs prepares to come back beneath the microscope as Cleopatra Records prepare a very special reissue of "The Noble Rot", the ever-adventurous industrial metal mavericks' much-praised 2020 album, and one that is already loaded down with major hits… a spellbinding rerecording of "When Worlds Collide" made for a very well-chosen bonus track, but elsewhere on the disc, a dark reimagining of THE GO-GO'S' "We Got The Beat!" joined the band's own classics-in-waiting "Black Lipstick" and "Cannibal Killers That Kill Everyone".

Due on May 29, this new edition of the album includes two further tumultuous tracks, as German industrial legends DIE KRUPPS deliver fresh, dynamic remixes of both "When Worlds Collide" and "Black Lipstick".

"Black Lipstick" premiered a few weeks back, but today sees the one we've all been waiting for, as "When Worlds Collide (Die Krupps Remix)" arrives as POWERMAN 5000's latest single. The biggest song in POWERMAN's repertoire is now among their most powerful, as well.

"The Noble Rot" reissue track listing:

01. Cannibal Killers That Kill Everyone

02. Brave New World

03. Play God Or Play Dead

04. Black Lipstick

05. Special Effects

06. Let The Insects Rule

07. Movie Blood

08. Strange People Doing Strange Things

09. We Got The Beat

10. VHS

Bonus tracks:

11. Black Lipstick (Die Krupps Remix)

12. When Worlds Collide (Die Krupps Remix)