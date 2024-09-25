PRIMAL FEAR Announces New Studio Album 'Domination'

German power metal veterans PRIMAL FEAR are in the final stages of completing their upcoming 15th studio album, "Domination". Produced by bassist and founding member Mat Sinner and co-produced by singer Ralf Scheepers and guitarist Magnus Karlsson, the new offering will be mixed and mastered by the group's confident partner Jacob Hansen at his Hansen Studios in Ribe, Denmark by the end of this year.

"We've entered the studio and we can choose from a pool of about 25 songs! We're absolutely happy!" says Sinner.

Swedish guitarist Magnus Karlsson, who has been primarily a studio member of the band for much of the past decade, recently announced that he will rejoin PRIMAL FEAR on the road. In addition, he is once again a vital part of the creative process for the upcoming LP. He says: "I can't wait to hit the stage with PRIMAL FEAR again! It's going to be an incredible ride! We're going to create something truly special together, both live and in the studio, and I'm so grateful to share this journey with all you metalheads! Metal is forever!"

The metal titans are determined to outdo themselves once again and to surpass the success of their recent album "Code Red", which achieved the highest chart notations in the band's history. Their efforts are progressing exceptionally well. Scheepers states about the current process: "I haven't felt as great in a long time as I did singing some of the new songs!"

Last month, PRIMAL FEAR recruited André Hilgers as the band's new drummer and Italian/Cuban sensation Thalìa Bellazecca (ANGUS MCSIX, ex-FROZEN CROWN) as their new guitarist.

The 50-year-old Hilgers ranks among the best and most accomplished heavy metal and hard rock drummers in Germany. He has previously played with such acts as AXXIS, RAGE, SILENT FORCE, SINNER and BONFIRE.

The 24-year-old Bellazecca joined PRIMAL FEAR following the recent departures of guitarists Alex Beyrodt and Tom Naumann, drummer Michael Ehré and bassist Alex Jansen.

In announcing Bellazecca's addition to PRIMAL FEAR, singer Ralf Scheepers said: "After my last show in Italy, I got to know Thalìa personally and I realized what a wonderful person she is... Anyone who knows me knows that personal contact and sympathy is very important to me. So I read up on her musical projects and skills and was blown away by her incredible talent! I can't wait to work with her in the studio and of course live soon!"

Thalìa added: "I'm stoked and excited to have the opportunity to play with these giants of the heavy and power metal scene. I feel so honored to share the stage with these amazing musicians and to start a new journey also with this incredible and historical band! Can't wait to start working with all of you!"

On August 23, Beyrodt, Naumann, Ehré and Jansen announced their departures from PRIMAL FEAR, writing in a statement: "Dear fans and friends of PRIMAL FEAR, we unfortunately have to inform you today that Alex Beyrodt, Tom Naumann, Michael Ehré and Alex Jansen, who helped us on bass for the last two years, are no longer part of the band PRIMAL FEAR. Triggered by decisions within the band that we do not agree with, this step was anything but easy for us to take. We would like to make it clear that despite the differences of opinion, there was no argument or bad blood.

"We would like to thank you for the time we spent together, the numerous albums, the tours, shows and festivals that have taken us around the world together, and of course for the love of the fans. We wish Mat and Ralf all the best for the future!"

This past June, it was announced that PRIMAL FEAR had officially signed a deal with new record label Reigning Phoenix Music (RPM) for the release of the band's next studio album.

PRIMAL FEAR's latest album, "Code Red", came out in September 2023 through Atomic Fire. The 11-track follow-up to 2020's "Metal Commando" included the single, "Cancel Culture", themed around a topic that has been heavily discussed in recent years.

Back in August 2021, PRIMAL FEAR announced that it was scrapping all of its previously announced dates for 2021 and 2022 "due to a serious illness issue." Four months after canceling the concerts, Sinner revealed that he had spent the previous eight months in eight different hospitals.

Formed by Sinner in 1997 as an outlet for Scheepers (who had left GAMMA RAY and was a rumored candidate for the then-open JUDAS PRIEST vocal spot, but was considering early retirement from metal),PRIMAL FEAR has emerged as one of the most consistent European metal bands, rarely straying from its core PRIEST-styled power metal sound.

For more than a decade, Sinner was the musical director and co-producer for the prestigious European arena tour "Rock Meets Classic".

Behind the scenes, preparations are in full swing, and PRIMAL FEAR fans should mark September 5, 2025 on their calendars. This date not only marks the release of "Domination" but also the launch of a European tour, starting in Hamburg, Germany, and spanning eight countries to celebrate the album's debut. The tour will be preceded by several festival appearances (more details to be announced soon, so stay tuned!),with their first performance featuring the highly energized new lineup set for Rock In Rautheim next May.

PRIMAL FEAR is:

Ralf Scheepers - vocals

Mat Sinner - bass, vocals

Magnus Karlsson - guitars

Thalìa Bellazecca - guitars

André Hilgers - drums