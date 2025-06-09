PROSTHETIC RECORDS Acquired By MNRK MUSIC GROUP

MNRK Music Group has announced the acquisition of metal label Prosthetic Records, along with its extensive catalog of groundbreaking releases. This strategic move marks a bold expansion of MNRK's commitment to heavy music, as Prosthetic Records will now operate under the esteemed MNRK Heavy umbrella.

The acquisition kicks off an exciting new chapter with upcoming releases from chaotic hardcore/mathcore band PUPIL SLICER and the genre-defying experimental math/noise rock outfit GOD ALONE.

Scott Givens, MNRK's SVP of rock and metal, says: "Prosthetic Records has been a trailblazer in the metal scene. This acquisition is a strategic step in MNRK's continued investment in heavy music and aligns perfectly with our vision for MNRK Heavy."

MNRK Heavy plans to amplify the legacy of Prosthetic Records through a dynamic strategy that encompasses digital platforms, physical formats, and special releases. Fans can look forward to anniversary reissues, meticulously remastered editions, and curated collections that celebrate the label's storied history.

As part of the integration, select artists will transition within the MNRK family, while new talent will join the expanding roster — ushering in an era of bold creativity and sonic exploration.

Founded in 1998 by friends and metalheads E.J. Johantgen and Dan Fitzgerald, Prosthetic Records has been a driving force in the metal world, with landmark releases from influential acts including LAMB OF GOD, THE ACACIA STRAIN, SEPTICFLESH, VENOM PRISON and many more.

Prosthetic released the first two albums by LAMB OF GOD, the first two albums from ANIMALS AS LEADERS, numerous albums by Active Rock mainstays ALL THAT REMAINS and introduced the world to THE ACACIA STRAIN and North America to GOJIRA.