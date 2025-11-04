PUDDLE OF MUDD Releases Music Video For New Single 'Monsters'

Multi-platinum-selling rock band PUDDLE OF MUDD has released the official music video for its latest single, "Monsters".

"Monsters" was originally made available in October without prior announcement through Virgin Records.

In August 2025, PUDDLE OF MUDD signed a new management contract with NI Music Group. Shortly afterward, PUDDLE OF MUDD frontman Wes Scantlin entered Warner Chappell Studios in Los Angeles with NI Music Group CEO Eric T. Johnson, who co-wrote and produced the track alongside audio engineer Ethan Ray Shevin. Scantlin later confirmed that "Monsters" was written, recorded, and produced entirely during those sessions.

PUDDLE OF MUDD's latest album, "Kiss The Machine", was released in May via Pavement Entertainment.

PUDDLE OF MUDD was formed in 1991 in Kansas City by Scantlin, the only original member still with the band. The group into the mainstream with 2001's "Come Clean", which yielded three hits — "Control", "Blurry" and "She Hates Me".

PUDDLE OF MUDD's most recent touring lineup saw Scantlin joined by returning bassist Michael Anthony Grajewski and new members Miles Schon — son of legendary JOURNEY guitarist Neal Schon — on lead guitar and Jon Smith on drums.

