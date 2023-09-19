  • facebook
PUSCIFER To Celebrate Halloween With 'Global Probing' Streaming Event

September 19, 2023

PUSCIFER will kick off the Halloween weekend on October 26 with the streaming event "Global Probing", a concert film that brings the band's international "Existential Reckoning" tour into living rooms worldwide.

"'Global Probing' should serve to dispel any deep state rumors that PUSCIFER, a.k.a. Pusciforce, are actually a super-secret government agency, posing as a rock music band, searching for alien life forms living among us," says special agent Dick Merkin.

"But seriously," adds Maynard James Keenan, "we're just a rock band. Seriously."

Filmed at the Yavapai College Performing Arts Center in Prescott, Arizona, Keenan, special agents Mat Mitchell and Carina Round, with agents Greg Edwards and Gunnar Olsen, marry the setlist with an assortment of eye-popping visuals and sketches featuring Pusciverse characters agent Dick Merkin and Billy D.

PUSCIFER is renowned for their re-imagining of the concert experience. Their thematic outings feature elaborate stage designs, multimedia projections, live skits, and unconventional lighting to create an atypical, and enthralling, experience for the audience. Consequence described the recent tour as a "multifaceted performance" that "extends far beyond music." The San Antonio Current dubbed the offering as "exceptional, combining synth-heavy, melodic songs with beats that are somehow danceable but often based in progressive rock-driven time signatures."

"Global Probing" premieres on October 26 at 12:00 p.m. pacific/3:00 p.m. eastern/8:00 p.m. UK/9:00 p.m. EU, and remains available on demand until November 1 at 6:00 a.m. eastern. Tickets as well as a selection of limited-edition merchandise, including the "Global Probing" soundtrack on vinyl, exclusive to attendees, are available now via puscifertv.com. Early bird tickets are on-sale through October 20.

Commemorating the Halloween release, and the full history of the enigmatic band, Revolver releases a companion PUSCIFER-only issue, dubbed "Puscifer's Special Collector's Edition." The collectible magazine shares every facet of the indescribable band, from the early origins at Los Angeles' sketch comedy night Tantrum to their current incarnation as a musical and comedic tour de force. Among the pages of the special issue are a pictorial history and Pusciverse trading cards.

Born somewhere in the Arizona desert, PUSCIFER is an electro-rock band, multimedia experience, traveling circus, and alien abduction survivors. The group's catalog consists of four full-length studio albums: "V Is For…" (2007),"Conditions Of My Parole" (2011),"Money $hot" (2015) and "Existential Reckoning" (2020) — in addition to a series of EPs and remixes. Beyond the core trio of Maynard James Keenan, Mat Mitchell, and Carina Round, the group's ever-evolving ecosystem encompasses Greg Edwards, Gunnar Olsen, Juliette Commagere as well as a cast of characters such as Billy D and his wife Hildy Berger, Major Douche, special agent Dick Merkin, and many more. Meanwhile, the moniker's origins can be traced to a 1995 episode of the HBO classic "Mr. Show" where Keenan first used the name "Puscifer." In addition to tallying tens of millions of streams and views, they've piqued the curiosity of the press. Entertainment Weekly christened them "exceptionally groovy," and Revolver fittingly described them as "indescribable." Renowned for an immersive live show, the group's performances blur the lines between concert and theater, traversing the dusty American Southwest with Billy D and Hildy or the sweaty squared circle with Luchadores. They've brought their unique live experience to life everywhere from Coachella to Bonnaroo. On their 2020 debut for Alchemy Recordings/Puscifer Entertainment/BMG titled "Existential Reckoning", PUSCIFER track Billy D back to the desert and, just maybe, uncover the truth about aliens once and for all.

Photo credit: Travis Shinn

