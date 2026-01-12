PUSCIFER Unveils Comic Book Series 'Tales From The Pusciverse'

PUSCIFER, the multi-dimensional band featuring Maynard James Keenan, Mat Mitchell and Carina Round, has expanded its universe with the launch of the band's first comic book series, "Tales From The Pusciverse". Issue No. 1 centers on Bellendia Black, a character first seen in the band's "Pendulum" video.

Written by Maynard James Keenan, the debut issue features artwork by Marlin Shoop ("Captain Action", "G.I. Joe", "Unprepped") and Andy Belanger ("Kill Shakespeare", "Southern Cross", "Friday the 13th"),with lettering by Jack Morelli ("Afterlife With Archie", "Peter Parker Annual", Marvel Comics).

"I remember how excited I was as an elementary school kid when Wolverine was first introduced in one of the Hulk issues. Called neighborhood dibs immediately (long before cosplay was a named thing)," Keenan shares. "Seeing Bellendia Black in print brings back all of those joyful school kid memories."

"PUSCIFER's leap into comics with Maynard Keenan isn't merch or novelty — it's an extension of their long-running conversation with the absurd," says Shoop. "The book hums with the same tension as the music: satire wrapped in menace, humor sharpened into philosophy. I'm glad I could be a part of that and bring it to their vision."

The introductory issue presents a conversation between Keenan and Bellendia Black, serving as both an introduction to the character and a gateway to the larger series, which will continue with future installments spotlighting Fanny Grey and The Synth Whisperer. Additional details and release dates will be announced soon.

"Tales From The Pusciverse" is available exclusively via Puscifer.com.

PUSCIFER will release its new album, "Normal Isn't", on February 6 via Puscifer Entertainment/Alchemy Recordings/BMG. The accompanying visualizer for the LP's latest single, "ImpetuoUs", offers a first look at "Tales From The Pusciverse".

PUSCIFER has previously released two tracks from the 11-song album: "Self Evident", a song that Stereogum called "gnarly" while noting Keenan and Carina Round "operatically growl" on the four-minute outing, and "Pendulum", a nod to the post-punk underground of the 1980s that Consequence said sounds like the "lovechild of BAUHAUS and SISTERS OF MERCY."

Written and recorded across Arizona, Los Angeles, and on the road during last year's "Sessanta" tour, "Normal Isn't" blends the dark electronics and sharp humor PUSCIFER is known for with a more spontaneous creative process. "From the outset, we had discussed an element of rawness and edge, which guitar brings," shares Mitchell, who co-produced the album. "We got rid of the guard rails and made the music more aggressive."

For Keenan, this release represents a new approach to songwriting. While he's always been deeply involved in shaping PUSCIFER's sound, this time he set up his own digital recording system and built full song ideas before presenting them to Mat and Carina. That shift gives the music fresh immediacy, one that Round says changed the dynamic in the studio. "Instead of just saying, 'I want this to sound like FLEETWOOD MAC on cocaine if they had a baby with PJ Harvey,' Maynard was showing us his intention, which was really cool," she explains. "In PUSCIFER, any idea can totally change without any preciousness, and everybody is on board — not unlike an insane asylum. We found each other because we're demented in a symbiotic way."

"'Normal Isn't' reflects this time we are living in," Keenan adds. "As storytellers and artists, our job is to observe, interpret, and report. We take in our environment and share what we see, and what we see around us does not appear normal. Not by a long shot."

Contributors to the new collection include Greg Edwards (bass),Gunnar Olsen (drums),and Sarah Jones (drums) with guests Tony Levin (bass on "Normal Isn't" and "Seven One"),Danny Carey (drums on "Seven One") and Mr. Ian Ross (father of Atticus Ross, who narrates "Seven One").

"Normal Isn't" is available now for pre-order and pre-saves, including multiple limited-edition vinyl variants: standard black, indie retail orange swirl, a Puscifer.com exclusive black ice and clear with black splatter, and a Queen B Vinyl Café fruit punch in tan with black and white splatter. The album is also available on CD, cassette, and digitally.

PUSCIFER has announced a North American tour in support of the album, kicking off on March 20 in Las Vegas and closing at the Greek Theatre in Los Angeles, with stops at New York's Terminal 5 and Red Rocks Amphitheatre in Colorado.

PUSCIFER is a band of three creative confidants, namely Mat Mitchell, Carina Round and Maynard James Keenan, who fuse music, performance, and visual art into a singular experience. Over the years, PUSCIFER has carved an indelible mark on the cultural landscape, releasing a series of acclaimed albums, selling out famed venues, appearing on the lineups of Coachella, Bonnaroo and other major festivals, and even curating their own touring festival, Sessanta. They've provided what was essentially the soundtrack to the first season of "Yellowstone", and their albums regularly land on the top 30 of the Billboard Top 200. They've made memorable appearances on "Jimmy Kimmel Live!" and "The Late Show", bringing their signature blend of precision, wit and theatricality to late night television.

PUSCIFER has also welcomed a revolving door of collaborators, from musicians like Greg Edwards, Gunnar Olsen and Sarah Jones to remixers including Trent Reznor, Atticus Ross, Phantogram and Sir Mix-A-Lot, as well as actors Bob Odenkirk and Milla Jovovich. It's also a universe for the (mis)adventures of original characters: Billy D, (his wife) Hildy Berger, Major Douche and Special Agent Dick Merkin. More than a band, PUSCIFER is a creative ecosystem; a boundary-pushing collective where sound, story, and spectacle collide.

Photo credit: Travis Shinn