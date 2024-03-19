Remix Of DISTURBED's 'The Sound Of Silence' Lands On BILLBOARD's Dance Chart

According to Forbes, a remix of DISTURBED's cover of "The Sound Of Silence" by Australian DJ/producer Cyril Riley has landed at position No. 34 on Billboard's Hot Dance/Electronic Songs chart.

A month ago, the same version of the tune reached the Dance/Electronic Digital Song Sales chart, and it has since been on the rise, reaching No. 3 on the list.

DISTURBED singer David Draiman reacted to the news of his band's appearance on the Dance/Electronic Songs chart, sharing the Forbes article on X (formerly Twitter) and writing: "Holy shit".

"The Sound Of Silence" originally appeared on DISTURBED's sixth studio album, "Immortalized", which was released in August 2015.

In November 2019, video of DISTURBED's performance of "The Sound Of Silence" on the March 28, 2016 episode of Conan O'Brien's nighttime talk show, "Conan", surpassed 100 million views on YouTube, becoming the first "Conan" clip to reach the milestone.

DISTURBED's studio version of "The Sound Of Silence" went to No. 1 on the Billboard magazine Hard Rock and Mainstream Rock charts and became the band's highest-charting single ever on the Top 100. The accompanying music video has had over 980 million views. It's also been used in the soundtrack for "The Blacklist" and the video game "Rock Band 4".

Draiman told the Colorado Springs Independent that he and his bandmates didn't have a clue that any of that would happen when they recorded the song and decided to issue it as a single and music video.

"How could we?" he asked. "It really, within the genre, was unprecedented. Never in a thousand years would I have dreamed it would be that massive and be used in all the places I've heard it used, figure skating, 'Dancing With the Stars', with the 9-11 Memorial and getting the blessing from Paul Simon, when we met him on Maui. The thing, surreal doesn't cover it."