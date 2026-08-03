BREAKING BENJAMIN Tops Billboard's Mainstream Rock Airplay Chart With 'Something Wicked'

Hard rock giants BREAKING BENJAMIN have scored another career milestone as their latest single, "Something Wicked", reaches No. 1 on Billboard's Mainstream Rock Airplay chart, earning the band its ninth career No. 1. The haunting track, which the band debuted at Welcome To Rockville earlier this year, serves as the latest preview of the band's forthcoming full-length album. Marked by their signature blend of atmospheric tension, thunderous instrumentation, and raw emotional weight, "Something Wicked" finds BREAKING BENJAMIN pushing deeper into a new darker sonic territory, while remaining unmistakably BREAKING BENJAMIN.

Since its release, "Something Wicked" has already amassed nearly 11 million streams globally and topped the Apple Music and iTunes Rock charts in its first week of release, further underscoring BREAKING BENJAMIN's enduring impact and continued dominance in the hard rock landscape.

Upon this latest single's release, the band shared: "'Something Wicked' is a quick look into our influences both musically and thematically. We challenged ourselves especially hard on this record and on this song. We pushed every boundary we've previously had as far as it will go, then pushed a little more. 'Something Wicked' was the result."

BREAKING BENJAMIN's first single in five years, 2024's "Awaken" quickly shot to No. 1 on the Rock Digital Songs charts and landed in the Top 20 on multiple additional Billboard charts, including Hot Hard Rock Songs, Digital Song Sales, Hot Alternative Songs and Hard Rock Songs. The single has also since surpassed 133 million streams globally.

BREAKING BENJAMIN are no strangers to the upper echelons of the rock charts. Since bursting on to the scene with 2002's "Saturate", the band has amassed an impressive string of mainstream rock radio hits, with now nine songs hitting No. 1, numerous platinum and multi-platinum songs and albums, 8.5 billion combined streams worldwide and a social imprint of over 6.5 million, a true testament to the band's global influence and loyal fan base.

BREAKING BENJAMIN's studio album "Ember" debuted at No. 3 on the Billboard 200 and marked the multi-platinum band's fourth Top 5 debut on the Billboard 200, following 2015's No. 1 debut for "Dark Before Dawn" (gold),2009's "Dear Agony" (platinum) at No. 4 and 2006's "Phobia" (platinum) at No. 2. "Ember" spun off two No. 1 hits at Active Rock Radio with "Red Cold River" and "Torn In Two". "Aurora" and "Ember" charted Top 10 across numerous countries worldwide and topped No. 1 charts across multiple genres, including Top Alternative Albums, Top Rock Albums, Top Hard Rock Albums and Top Digital Albums.

BREAKING BENJAMIN launch their U.S. fall tour September 2 in Camden, New Jersey before wrapping up the shows in Bristow, Virginia in late October featuring support from CHEVELLE, STARSET and Kami Kehoe.

BREAKING BENJAMIN is Benjamin Burnley (vocals),Aaron Bruch (bass/backing vocals), Keith Wallen (guitar/backing vocals) and Jasen Rauch (guitar).

Photo credit: Dominique D'Costa