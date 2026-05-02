RICHIE FAULKNER On JUDAS PRIEST's In-Progress New Studio Album: 'It's Sounding Really Cool'

In a new interview with Meltdown of Detroit's WRIF radio station, JUDAS PRIEST guitarist Richie Faulkner spoke about the progress of the recording sessions for the band's follow-up to the "Invincible Shield" album, which came out in March 2024. He said (as transcribed by BLABBERMOUTH.NET): "We got together in February, just outside Nashville, and did the same thing [as we did] with [2018's] 'Firepower'… We got together and we did the drum tracks together. We didn't do it on 'Invincible Shield' because of the restrictions around — [they had] just lifted the COVID restrictions, and we were on tour, so we had to fit the recordings around that. And so that was a bit different. But we got together, recorded the groundings for the record outside of Nashville. So we've got the drums done, we've got the bass done, we've got the guitars done. I did solo guitars in my studio at home. So it's moving on. We've got the base for it. And, yeah, it's sounding really cool."

"The Best Of Judas Priest", a career-spanning collection celebrating one of the most influential and enduring bands in heavy metal, will be released on June 19 via Sony Music.

The mighty JUDAS PRIEST has defined and redefined the sound and imagery of heavy metal for more than five decades. With over 50 million albums sold worldwide and more than 2.5 billion global streams across their catalogue, their impact on music and culture remains unmatched.

JUDAS PRIEST continues to showcase its exemplary live shows across continental Europe this summer as well as a festival stop at Bloodstock Open Air in the U.K. on August 9 and a headline show at Eventim Apollo in Hammersmith on September 21.

An in-depth documentary, "The Ballad Of Judas Priest", was premiered at the 76th Berlinale - Berlin International Film Festival in February. Directed by Tom Morello and Sam Dunn, this fascinating insight into the band's vast career will be released later this year.

"The Ballad Of Judas Priest" received its North American premiere on April 26 at the Hot Docs Canadian international documentary film festival in Toronto.

JUDAS PRIEST's current touring lineup consists of singer Rob Halford, bassist Ian Hill, guitarists Richie Faulkner and Andy Sneap and drummer Scott Travis.

PRIEST guitarist Glenn Tipton was diagnosed with Parkinson's disease more than 15 years ago but announced in early 2018 he was going to sit out touring activities in support of PRIEST's "Firepower" album. He was replaced by "Firepower" and "Invincible Shield" producer Sneap, who is also known for his work in NWOBHM revivalists HELL and cult thrash outfit SABBAT.

"Invincible Shield" entered the U.K. chart at No. 2, just behind Ariana Grande's "Eternal Sunshine".

Prior to "Invincible Shield"'s arrival, PRIEST's highest U.K. chart achievement was with 1980's "British Steel", which reached No. 4.

PRIEST's 2018 album "Firepower" entered the chart at No. 5.

"Invincible Shield" was JUDAS PRIEST's fifth Top 10 album, after the aforementioned "British Steel" and "Firepower", as well as 2014's "Redeemer Of Souls" (No. 6) and the 1979 live album "Unleashed In The East" (No. 10).

"Invincible Shield" landed at No. 1 in Germany, Finland, Sweden and Switzerland, as well as No. 5 in France, No. 8 in Italy and No. 16 in Australia.

Photo credit: Andy "Elvis" McGovern