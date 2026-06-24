RIVAL SONS Announce 'Domestic Bliss' Fall 2026 U.S. Tour

California-based rockers RIVAL SONS have announced an extensive U.S. tour this fall, kicking off in Boise, Idaho and finishing up in Fort Wayne, Indiana at the end of November.

The Grammy-nominated band will head out across the U.S. this October, promising to play tracks from across its nine-album catalogue.

RIVAL SONS will be joined by Canadian blues rock duo THE BLUE STONES and Colorado based rock trio THE VELVETEERS on most shows (see full tour dates for details).

RIVAL SONS frontman Jay Buchanan states: "A lot of irons in the RIVAL SONS fire right now but we wanted to break off a quick one domestically, get out there and run it hot for a minute. 24 U.S. dates in the fall. 'The Domestic Bliss Tour', let's go!"

RIVAL SONS guitarist Scott Holiday adds: "We are elated to get back out touring across the U.S., it's been a while.

"We weren't able to tour the U.S. properly on the last two records, so it's going to be great to get back to some of those territories we missed.

"We're going to mix it up and try to play songs from across the catalog — this is going to be fun for us!"

RIVAL SONS have announced they've been back in the studio working on a new album, expected next year. Drummer Michael Miley states: "It's been great to get back to writing and recording with my brothers in RIVAL SONS. It's early days and we're doing this one a bit differently but I'm so excited about how it's turning out!"

RIVAL SONS released their last albums, "Darkfighter" and "Lightbringer", in 2023, subverting expectations with two full-length albums in one year. Though born from the same creative cycle, the records are distinct in spirit — capturing RIVAL SONS in a state of constant evolution. That evolution has continued beyond the band, with Buchanan releasing his debut solo album, "Weapons Of Beauty", earlier this year, a more intimate and cinematic body of work that debuted at No. 10 on the U.S. Americana chart.

"The Domestic Bliss Tour" dates:

Oct. 30 - Boise, ID - Knitting Factory

Oct. 31 - Seattle, WA - The Showbox

Nov. 01 - Portland, OR - Roseland Theater

Nov. 02 - Spokane, WA - Knitting Factory

Nov. 04 - Sacramento, CA - Ace Of Spades

Nov. 05 - Reno, NV - Grand Theatre At Sierra Resort And Casino

Nov. 06 - Las Vegas, NV - Brooklyn Bowl

Nov. 07 - Albuquerque, NM - Sunshine Theater

Nov. 09 - Austin, TX - Emo's

Nov. 10 - Tulsa, OK - Cain's Ballroom

Nov. 12 - Moline, IL - The Rust Belt

Nov. 13 - Green Bay, WI - Epic Event Center

Nov. 14 - Milwaukee, WI - The Rave

Nov. 16 - Silver Spring, MD - Fillmore Silver Spring

Nov. 17 - Cincinnati, OH - Bogart's

Nov. 18 - Cleveland, OH - House Of Blues (support From THE BLUE STONES only)

Nov. 20 - New Haven, CT - College Street Music Hall

Nov. 21 - Huntington, NY - The Paramount

Nov. 22 - Worcester, MA - The Palladium (support from THE BLUE STONES only)

Nov. 24 - Buffalo, NY - Town Ballroom

Nov. 25 - Montclair, NJ - The Wellmont

Nov. 27 - Memphis, TN - Minglewood Hall

Nov. 28 - Indianapolis, IN - The Vogue

Nov. 29 - Fort Wayne, IN - Clyde Theatre

Tickets will go on sale Friday, June 26 at 10 a.m. local time.

In June 2021, RIVAL SONS delivered two live performances from Catalina Island, California which were originally streamed via Veeps to fans at home across the world, many of whom were still in lockdown because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Those performances were later made available to watch on YouTube and to stream on audio platforms.

RIVAL SONS play rock 'n' roll in its purest form without apology or pretense. They simply plug in, turn up, and rip on a path of their own. Along the way, they've architected a critically acclaimed catalogue, including "Pressure & Time" (2011),"Head Down" (2012),"Great Western Valkyrie" (2014),"Hollow Bones" (2016) and "Feral Roots" (2019). The latter represented a creative and critical high watermark, scoring a pair of Grammy Award nominations in the categories of "Best Rock Album" and "Best Rock Performance" for the single "Too Bad". Elevating the band to another level, "Do Your Worst" vaulted to No. 1 at Rock Radio as their biggest hit to date. Speaking to their impact, Rolling Stone attested, "RIVAL SONS have done their part to introduce new fans to rock." Beyond sharing stages with everyone from BLACK SABBATH, THE ROLLING STONES and AC/DC to GUNS N' ROSES and Lenny Kravitz, they've ignited television shows such as "The Late Late Show With James Corden". During 2021, they launched their own label Sacred Tongue Recordings distributed by Thirty Tigers and celebrated the anniversary of their debut album with live streamed performances from Catalina Island Casino. In 2023, they continued to subvert expectations with two full-length LPs — the aforementioned "Darkfighter" and "Lightbringer". Though the genesis of these albums is intertwined, they also speak to the band's perpetual progression forward.

RIVAL SONS once played over 250 shows in a year, and they are regulars on the festival circuit both through Europe and North America.

Photo by Rob Blackham