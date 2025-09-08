ROBB RIVERA Says 'It's Time' For NONPOINT To Release A New Full-Length Album: 'We've Got 16, 17 Songs'

In an interview with Thunder Underground, NONPOINT drummer Robb Rivera spoke about the band's plans to release new music. He said (as transcribed by BLABBERMOUTH.NET): "We've got 16, 17 songs. We've got quite a few, and a lot in the can that we haven't gotten to yet. But, yeah, I've been at my house with my electronic kit, recording drums… I think I put up a video of a new song somewhere. And the process is good. We've taken our time with it. It's been two years we've been writing this thing, maybe even more. We just got a bunch of ideas. And next year it's gonna come out."

Asked if NONPOINT's next release will be a full-length album or if it will be another EP, as was the case with 2021's "Ruthless" and 2023's "Heartless", Robb said: "Full album this time. At least that's the plan. Right now I'm looking at maybe 10 songs, which is, that's a full album these days, I guess. The EP idea was a great experiment. We just wanted to try things out. It worked. Some people liked it, some people didn't. Me, I personally just like doing the singles. I just think you can focus on the one song. But I think we're so happy with this new music that we wanna put out 10 [songs]."

After the interviewer noted that NONPOINT used to release albums more frequently, Robb concurred. "Yeah, we were actually just talking about that," he said. "Every two years we had an album out. [It was a cycle of] record, tour, write, record, tour, write. It became too much. We never really took a breather. We did 10 albums that way. And so we took our time — well, we had to take our time with 'Ruthless' because of the pandemic. We were gonna release everything in 2020, and everything shut down. The EP was already recorded. We recorded in February [of 2020], and then the pandemic happened. So we shut down all plans. We had actually gone dark online. We were not gonna say nothing for a while. And then, so then when we decided to do [new versions of] 'Alive And Kicking' and 'Frontlines', quarantine version, just to be visible and stuff. And then we started putting merch, we did the masks and all this other stuff.

"But a full album, I think it's time," he added. "Since 2018 — it's eight years without a full album. But it's not like we haven't had new music. We put out two EPs, we put out [the 2024 single] 'Underdog', so we put out 11 songs, which is really, if you look at it, it's a full album. It's just done in parts."

NONPOINT has been captivating audiences with its energetic sound and passionate performances for over two decades. Formed in 1997, the band has consistently pushed the boundaries of what modern rock can be, combining heavy metal, nu-metal, and hard rock into a unique and powerful musical force. Over the course of its 28-year career, NONPOINT has released several critically acclaimed albums and garnered a reputation as one of the most exciting live acts in the industry.

Throughout its career, NONPOINT has been celebrated for their signature sound and powerful lyrics, which often tackle social and political issues. Their hard-hitting sound and emotional live performances have earned them a dedicated fanbase, as well as recognition from the music industry. NONPOINT has received multiple award nominations and has been praised by publications such as Rolling Stone, Revolver and Alternative Press.

NONPOINT is:

Elias Soriano (Lead Vocals)

Robb Rivera (Drums)

Rasheed Thomas (Guitar, Backing Vocals)

Adam Woloszyn (Bass)

Jason Zeilstra (Lead Guitar)