ROBERT PLANT's SAVING GRACE Announces November 2023 U.K. Tour; New Song 'As I Roved Out' Available To Ticket Buyers

Robert Plant's SAVING GRACE, the co-operative featuring Suzi Dian (vocals),Oli Jefferson (percussion),Tony Kelsey (mandolin, baritone, acoustic guitar),and Matt Worley (banjo, acoustic, baritone guitars, cuatro),has announced a full U.K. tour in November 2023. Starting in Brighton on Wednesday, November 1, SAVING GRACE will tour some of the U.K.'s most striking theaters.

Since forming in 2019, SAVING GRACE has received numerous acclaims for its live shows, with Bob Harris describing it as "one of the best gigs I've seen in years" and Toni Woodward of Americana UK providing a perfect summary: "These five musicians have produced a supreme ninety minutes of music with considered interpretations of others' compositions, ensuring they present an innovative exploration of the songs whilst maintaining their true essence. Furthermore, this odyssey has been undertaken in the spirit of appreciation, musicianship, and exultation: they truly are a band of joy!"

Following their incredible live shows, SAVING GRACE have just announced their first-ever track release — "As I Roved Out". As a thank you to ticket buyers for the upcoming tour, fans will receive an exclusive free download link to the track on their ticket confirmation upon purchase.

In an interview with "The Zoe Ball Breakfast Show" on BBC Radio 2 back in 2021, Plant was asked whether he will release an album with SAVING GRACE or potentially a live recording with the band. "SAVING GRACE is a bunch of friends back from on the Welsh borders, Worcestershire, and we do shows, very discreet, undercover shows," Plant said. "It's a beautiful sound, a magnificent sound and it's delicately tiptoeing its way to one day being yet another thing that we mustn't know or talk about … so yes."

Joining the tour as special guest will be singer, songwriter and musician Taylor McCall. The South Carolina native began his musical journey at age seven after finding his grandfather's guitar that was stashed under the bed. Taylor dove headfirst into mastering the instrument, completely self-taught. At 17, the songs that he put together for his debut EPs were testament to his talent as both musician and songwriter: with captivating tracks "Jericho Rose", "Quartermaster" and "Waccamaw Drive" garnering his 26 million plays to date in his top 10.

Appropriately, it's his grandfather's voice that opens Taylor's striking debut album, "Black Powder Soul", which was released in 2021. Produced by Sean McConnell (Michael Franti, Wade Bowen),"Black Powder Soul" is the product of a winding musical journey for McCall and his own sense of unique musicianship-incorporating self-taught styles.

Tour dates:

Nov. 01 - Brighton Dome - Brighton, UK

Nov. 02 - G Live - Guildford, UK

Nov. 05 - Symphony Hall - Birmingham, UK

Nov. 07 - Bournemouth Pavilion - Bournemouth, UK

Nov. 08 - David's Hall - Cardiff, UK

Nov. 11 - Lyric Theatre - The Lowry - Salford, UK

Nov. 13 - New Theatre - Oxford, UK

Nov. 16 - The Anvil - Basingstoke, UK

Nov. 17 - Corn Exchange - Cambridge, UK

Nov. 19 - Grimsby Auditorium - Grimsby, UK

Nov. 20 - Sage Gateshead, Sage One - Gateshead, UK

Nov. 22 - St George's Hall - Bradford, UK

Nov. 23 - Victoria Hall - Stoke-On-Trent, UK