  • facebook
  • twitter
  • rss

ROBERT PLANT's SAVING GRACE Announces November 2023 U.K. Tour; New Song 'As I Roved Out' Available To Ticket Buyers

August 16, 2023

Robert Plant's SAVING GRACE, the co-operative featuring Suzi Dian (vocals),Oli Jefferson (percussion),Tony Kelsey (mandolin, baritone, acoustic guitar),and Matt Worley (banjo, acoustic, baritone guitars, cuatro),has announced a full U.K. tour in November 2023. Starting in Brighton on Wednesday, November 1, SAVING GRACE will tour some of the U.K.'s most striking theaters.

Since forming in 2019, SAVING GRACE has received numerous acclaims for its live shows, with Bob Harris describing it as "one of the best gigs I've seen in years" and Toni Woodward of Americana UK providing a perfect summary: "These five musicians have produced a supreme ninety minutes of music with considered interpretations of others' compositions, ensuring they present an innovative exploration of the songs whilst maintaining their true essence. Furthermore, this odyssey has been undertaken in the spirit of appreciation, musicianship, and exultation: they truly are a band of joy!"

Following their incredible live shows, SAVING GRACE have just announced their first-ever track release — "As I Roved Out". As a thank you to ticket buyers for the upcoming tour, fans will receive an exclusive free download link to the track on their ticket confirmation upon purchase.

In an interview with "The Zoe Ball Breakfast Show" on BBC Radio 2 back in 2021, Plant was asked whether he will release an album with SAVING GRACE or potentially a live recording with the band. "SAVING GRACE is a bunch of friends back from on the Welsh borders, Worcestershire, and we do shows, very discreet, undercover shows," Plant said. "It's a beautiful sound, a magnificent sound and it's delicately tiptoeing its way to one day being yet another thing that we mustn't know or talk about … so yes."

Joining the tour as special guest will be singer, songwriter and musician Taylor McCall. The South Carolina native began his musical journey at age seven after finding his grandfather's guitar that was stashed under the bed. Taylor dove headfirst into mastering the instrument, completely self-taught. At 17, the songs that he put together for his debut EPs were testament to his talent as both musician and songwriter: with captivating tracks "Jericho Rose", "Quartermaster" and "Waccamaw Drive" garnering his 26 million plays to date in his top 10.

Appropriately, it's his grandfather's voice that opens Taylor's striking debut album, "Black Powder Soul", which was released in 2021. Produced by Sean McConnell (Michael Franti, Wade Bowen),"Black Powder Soul" is the product of a winding musical journey for McCall and his own sense of unique musicianship-incorporating self-taught styles.

Tour dates:

Nov. 01 - Brighton Dome - Brighton, UK
Nov. 02 - G Live - Guildford, UK
Nov. 05 - Symphony Hall - Birmingham, UK
Nov. 07 - Bournemouth Pavilion - Bournemouth, UK
Nov. 08 - David's Hall - Cardiff, UK
Nov. 11 - Lyric Theatre - The Lowry - Salford, UK
Nov. 13 - New Theatre - Oxford, UK
Nov. 16 - The Anvil - Basingstoke, UK
Nov. 17 - Corn Exchange - Cambridge, UK
Nov. 19 - Grimsby Auditorium - Grimsby, UK
Nov. 20 - Sage Gateshead, Sage One - Gateshead, UK
Nov. 22 - St George's Hall - Bradford, UK
Nov. 23 - Victoria Hall - Stoke-On-Trent, UK

Robert Plant Presents Saving Grace featuring Suzi Dian, UK Tour for November 2023 with special guest Taylor McCall.
Tickets go on sale 10am on Friday 18th August at https://gigst.rs/rpsg

Posted by Robert Plant on Tuesday, August 15, 2023

Find more on Led zeppelin
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • reddit
  • email

Comments Disclaimer And Information

BLABBERMOUTH.NET uses the Facebook Comments plugin to let people comment on content on the site using their Facebook account. The comments reside on Facebook servers and are not stored on BLABBERMOUTH.NET. To comment on a BLABBERMOUTH.NET story or review, you must be logged in to an active personal account on Facebook. Once you're logged in, you will be able to comment. User comments or postings do not reflect the viewpoint of BLABBERMOUTH.NET and BLABBERMOUTH.NET does not endorse, or guarantee the accuracy of, any user comment. To report spam or any abusive, obscene, defamatory, racist, homophobic or threatening comments, or anything that may violate any applicable laws, use the "Report to Facebook" and "Mark as spam" links that appear next to the comments themselves. To do so, click the downward arrow on the top-right corner of the Facebook comment (the arrow is invisible until you roll over it) and select the appropriate action. You can also send an e-mail to blabbermouthinbox(@)gmail.com with pertinent details. BLABBERMOUTH.NET reserves the right to "hide" comments that may be considered offensive, illegal or inappropriate and to "ban" users that violate the site's Terms Of Service. Hidden comments will still appear to the user and to the user's Facebook friends. If a new comment is published from a "banned" user or contains a blacklisted word, this comment will automatically have limited visibility (the "banned" user's comments will only be visible to the user and the user's Facebook friends).