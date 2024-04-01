ROCKLAHOMA Festival Acquired By DANNY WIMMER PRESENTS

In a significant expansion of its already impressive music festival portfolio, Danny Wimmer Presents (DWP),the largest independent live event producer in the United States, has announced the acquisition of two landmark music festivals: Rocklahoma and Born & Raised. Both are celebrated events taking place at Rockin Red Dirt Ranch in Pryor, Oklahoma, and have become known as a destination for premier summer music festival experiences.

Established in 2007, Rocklahoma has grown to become a cornerstone in the rock music festival circuit, drawing fans from all over the globe to experience its unrivaled rock and roll party atmosphere. Born & Raised has quickly made its mark since its debut in 2021, with a mix of Texas and red dirt country, outlaw, and Americana celebrating honest songwriters with meaningful lyrics.

Both events are renowned not just for their carefully curated musical lineups, but for offering attendees the opportunity to embrace the music they love together with friends. These destination music experiences offer multiple stages, camping for 20,000-plus people, and secondary fan experiences — all within the scenic landscapes of Pryor, Oklahoma. This aspect of the festivals transforms them into more than just music events; they become a haven for community and celebration, where fans can escape the everyday and revel in the spirit of music.

"We are thrilled to welcome Rocklahoma and Born & Raised into the DWP family," said Danny Hayes, CEO of DWP. "These festivals have established themselves as premier music festival destinations, and we are committed to elevating their experiences even further. Acquiring them cements DWP as the premiere producer of festivals in the United States. Having Welcome To Rockville, Sonic Temple, Inkcarceration, Louder Than Life, Aftershock and now Rocklahoma reinforces DWP as the definitive leader in rock. Additionally, as DWP continues to grow and expand, Born & Raised fits great into our portfolio by complimenting both Bourbon & Beyond and GoldenSky music festivals."

DWP will continue to work with Pryor Creek Music Festivals, the original creators of Rocklahoma and Born & Raised, with many key stakeholders remaining involved in both events in 2024 and beyond.

"This marks a significant milestone for Rocklahoma and Born & Raised," expressed Dave Giencke, founder and vice president, general manager of PCMF. "With DWP's esteemed reputation for curating exceptional music festivals, we are optimistic about the bright future ahead. Though the decision wasn't made lightly, we believe DWP shares our aspirations for both Rocklahoma and Born & Raised. My wife Sharon and I are committed to remaining actively involved, ensuring our vision and aspirations continue to thrive for years to come. We extend our gratitude to all who have contributed to the success of these events thus far and eagerly anticipate witnessing how DWP will enhance these festivals while honoring their original essence."

Since 1995, music industry veteran Danny Wimmer has been producing concerts and festivals, both large and small. In 2011, he founded Danny Wimmer Presents, a live entertainment company that produces the largest rock, metal, and alternative music festivals in the U.S. By combining A-list talent, bringing exceptional creativity to life, and curating local cuisine and culture, DWP is recognized within the industry for delivering exceptional entertainment experiences to fans, artists, sponsors, partners, and host cities. DWP creates unforgettable and all-encompassing festival experiences, leaving both attendees and partners with lasting and meaningful impressions. From 2020 and on, DWP has been an innovator in the digital content space with over two dozen international livestreams, acclaimed social series "Offstage With DWP", DWPresents channel on Twitch, which has garnered over 25 million worldwide views since its launch in mid-2021, and "The Power Hour", a weekly show dedicated to the world of rock, on AXS TV. The DWP 2024 festival lineup includes Aftershock, Born & Raised, Bourbon & Beyond, GoldenSky Country Music Festival, Inkcarceration Music & Tattoo Festival, Louder Than Life, Rocklahoma, Sonic Temple Art & Music Festival and Welcome To Rockville.