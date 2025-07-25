SABATON Announces 11th Studio Album, 'Legends'

Swedish metallers SABATON are ready to ignite a new era with the highly anticipated release of their eleventh studio album, "Legends". It arrives October 17 via Better Noise Music and marks the band's label debut.

Throughout the aptly titled "Legends", which blends rock and history for fans of all ages, SABATON — Joakim Brodén (vocals),Pär Sundström (bass),Chris Rörland (guitar),Thobbe Englund (guitar),Hannes Van Dahl (drums) — delve into some of history's greatest and most loved characters such as Jeanne D'arc (also known as Joan Of Arc),Napoleon Bonaparte, Julius Caesar and the legendary swordmaster Miyamoto Musashi.

As a special celebratory gift to their legions of loyal fans around the world, SABATON — to coincide with the long-awaited announcement of their new album — is releasing not one, but two brand new songs from "Legends", available today (July 25) on all digital outlets. Watch the lyric videos for "The Duelist" and "Lightning At The Gates" below.

"Legends" will be available across various different physical formats and retailer exclusives including CD, 2CD digibook, 2CD earbook (both including the exclusive Storyteller Edition),11 unique vinyl editions (including a special vinyl color and exclusive artwork each),additional exclusive vinyl colors and a limited box set (including another exclusive vinyl color, the 2CD earbook, and a colored cassette as an exclusive format).

Among 11 unique vinyl editions, each one portraying one legendary figure, "Legends" will be available as the "Hannibal Edition" and the "Miyamoto Musashi Edition", which are linked to today's song releases for "Lightning At The Gates" (Hannibal) and "The Duelist" (Miyamoto Musashi).

"Legends" is a rock odyssey that transcends time and borders, with melodic guitar riffs, goosebump-inducing choirs, and epic choruses. It marks a bold evolution in storytelling, plunging headfirst into the heart of history's most formidable and enigmatic figures. These are not just rock songs, they are battle hymns carved from the blood and legacy of warriors, kings, strategists, and revolutionaries.

It marks the very first time that every band member has come together to contribute to the songwriting process. This is SABATON as you've never heard them before — relentless and unbound. "Legends" is a global journey through the annals of warfare, leadership and unbreakable will.

"We can finally announce that our 11th studio album, 'Legends', is coming out on October 17th!" says SABATON bassist Pär Sundström. "11 tracks that cover 11 iconic legendary stories. This time we look further back in history than we have been the past few years, going to times that I think are very exciting. As someone who's always been into the history of the Middle Ages, knights and the legends of old, it felt incredible to finally bring those stories into the SABATON universe."

"Music collectors will be happy to hear that you are now able to pre-order our 'Legends' album in all formats imaginable, including digital, CD, vinyl and a cassette tape that will be featured in a box set," says SABATON singer Joakim Brodén. "Apart from the usual suspects, there are multiple cool editions available, and we have a bunch of cool vinyls, each corresponding to a legend."

Sundström continues: "We're all about telling stories through our songs, so we thought, why not do the same with our vinyls? Instead of just making them a cool color, we wanted them to actually tell a story too. That's why we decided to name them after the legendary figures featured on the album. It just felt like the perfect way to make them more special. We hope all the physical music collectors out there love the concept! We took the idea from the community and tweaked it ourselves!"

SABATON have always had a signature focus on writing songs about historical battles, wars, and acts of heroism that have solidified their impact with their loyal and longtime fans. They've collaborated closely with its network of specialists, developed over the years since the launch of the Sabaton History Channel on YouTube, to make sure this new album is once again as close to reality as possible.

Brodén continues: "Legends have always been woven into our music, and the 'Heroes' album is the perfect example of that! I'm incredibly proud of 'Heroes' and everything it stands for, so 'Legends' is just a natural next step. It's like the story continues but goes way back in time. We're excited to finally be taking our listeners on a new journey! Here's to another chapter in SABATON's story!"

SABATON continues to work with graphic artist Peter Sallai to create the striking album artwork, and producer Jonas Kjellgren is once again behind the boards from his Swedish Black Lounge Studios to create the classic SABATON sound the band is now known for.

Two songs had already been released from "Legends": "Hordes Of Khan" (June 6) and "Templars" (April 25).

In the more than two decades since the band's launch, SABATON has headlined major festivals, sold-out arena concerts worldwide, and gained a legion of loyal fans by carving out a reputation for being one of the hardest working bands in the business. Since their 2005 debut album, they've earned gold, platinum, and multi-platinum certifications in territories around the world with their 10 studio albums. Eight of their albums scored Top 10 international chart status, and six claimed the Top 5. SABATON has earned eight Metal Hammer Golden Gods Awards nominations, taking home the award for "Breakthrough Artist" in 2011 and "Best Live Band" in three different years, and a Grammis nomination (Swedish equivalent to the U.S. Grammy Award) as "Best Heavy Metal" band. They've accumulated more than three billion streams across all streaming platforms and two billion views on YouTube.

"Legends" track listing:

01. Templars

02. Hordes Of Khan

03. A Tiger Among Dragons

04. Crossing The Rubicon

05. I, Emperor

06. Maid Of Steel

07. Impaler

08. Lightning At The Gates

09. The Duelist

10. The Cycle Of Songs

11. Till Seger

In an interview with El Cuartel Del Metal, Brodén spoke about SABATON's decision to sign with Better Noise Music after a decade-and-a-half-long run with Nuclear Blast. Regarding what prompted the label switch, Joakim said: "Basically, they've gone through some changes, Nuclear Blast, over the years, [having] been bought up by [global digital music company] Believe [in 2018], and while I have no hard feelings towards any one of them, this felt like the next logical step. Because for the past two albums, it seemed like we had hit the roof, to us sometimes, of our reach with Nuclear Blast. With that said, we have good friends still, and we have good friends and lovely people who work there. So this is more of a — what do you call it? — intellectual decision of what's the best next step for SABATON and not emotional, 'Oh, we've been fucked over by a label.' No, we haven't."

The Nuclear Blast relationship with SABATON dated back to 2010's World War II-themed "Coat Of Arms" album.

Thobbe originally joined SABATON in April 2012 and amicably parted ways with the band in July 2016 to focus on his personal life and expand his creativity. He rejoined SABATON in February 2024.

Englund recorded two studio albums with SABATON, namely "Heroes" (2014) and "The Last Stand" (2016),and assisted with the songwriting of some very popular songs including "Shiroyama" and "Fields Of Verdun", among others.

In November 2025, SABATON will embark on a 20-city European run dubbed "The Legendary Tour". The band teased the trek as "a huge celebration of SABATON's music, storytelling and the incredible bond they share with their fans", featuring "The Legendary Orchestra and other surprises," resulting in "something unprecedented."

Last fall, SABATON served as main support to JUDAS PRIEST on the legendary heavy metal band's North American tour.

Photo credit: Steve Bright