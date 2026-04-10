SANCTUARY Signs With BLKIIBLK, Releases First New Song In 12 Years, 'Not Of The Living'

Legendary American heavy metal band SANCTUARY has signed with BLKIIBLK, the heavy metal imprint of Frontiers Label Group.

To celebrate, SANCTUARY returns with a powerful new chapter in its storied career: the brand-new single "Not Of The Living". A new lyric video comes along with the track and is available to view below.

On the signing to BLKIIBLK, SANCTUARY founder/guitarist Lenny Rutledge comments: "SANCTUARY is really excited to sign with BLKIIBLK. We are looking forward to working with our new team to bring future SANCTUARY music to metal fans all over the world!"

"Not Of The Living" marks SANCTUARY's first new material since the passing of original vocalist Warrel Dane and stands as a bold statement of rebirth as the band celebrate 40 years of uncompromising heavy metal.

Mike Gitter, global head of A&R for Frontiers Label Group and BLKIIBLK label head, comments: "We're excited to be working with SANCTUARY. Already a legendary band, in 2026, they're building upon that legend and taking it one step further. When [European head of A&R] Aldo Lonobile and I heard the songs, they had begun recording for their first full-length since their last full-length 'The Year The Sun Died' [2014], it was clear, SANCTUARY were back making some of the most vital music of their career. Vocalist Joseph Michael (WITHERFALL) has stepped in for the late Warrell Dane (NEVERMORE) and carried the ball magnificently. Lenny Rutledge (SANCTUARY founding guitarist) is not only taking SANCTUARY's legacy forward, but it already feels like he's intent on exceeding it."

Produced and mixed by acclaimed producer Chris "Zeuss" Harris (QUEENSRŸCHE, METAL CHURCH, ROB ZOMBIE),"Not Of The Living" captures SANCTUARY's classic blend of dramatic songwriting, soaring melodies, and crushing riffs while delivering a modern sonic impact. The track also features a blistering guest guitar solo by Jake Dreyer (WITHERFALL, DEMONS & WIZARDS, ICED EARTH).

Joseph Michael, vocalist for SANCTUARY, shares: "The band and I are very happy to announce our partnership with heavy metal's preeminent record label BLKIIBLK! We hope you enjoy this new chapter in the history of SANCTUARY. We look forward to bringing you new music while also honoring the past."

SANCTUARY drummer Dave Budbill exclaims: "Very stoked to be signing with such a kick-ass metal label. SANCTUARY is back!"

Now, with more new music on the horizon, SANCTUARY is preparing to embark on a wide-ranging 40th-anniversary world tour, celebrating four decades of metal history. For the tour, SANCTUARY has recruited guitarist Will Wallner (NEON DRAGON, ex-WHITE WIZZARD) on second lead guitar. The tour will span North America, South America and Europe, featuring special sets highlighting the band's classic albums "Refuge Denied" and "Into The Mirror Black", alongside fan favorites and new material, including "Not Of The Living".

Festival appearances confirmed for the tour include some of the most respected gatherings in the global metal community, including Keep It True, Hyperspace Metal Fest and Hell's Heroes.

SANCTUARY upcoming shows:

April 18 - Vancouver, Canada @ The Rickshaw/Hyperspace Metal Festival

April 22 - Athens, GR @ Piraeus Club Academy

April 24 - Geiselwind, DE @ Tauberfrankenhalle/Keep It True

April 25 - Drachten, NL @ Iduna

April 26 - Hamburg, DE @ Logo

April 28 - London, UK @ The Underworld

April 29 - Kortrijk, BE @ Dvg Club

May 01 - Zoetermeer, NLS @ Boerderij

May 02 - Andernach Rheinland-Pfalz, DE @ Juz Live Club/Andernach Metal Days

August 16 - Washington, USA @ Substation/Soldiers Of Steel

August 22 - Mexico City @ [to be announced]

August 23 - Mexico City @ [to be announced]

August 25 - Lima, Peru @ [to be announced]

August 27 - Chile @ Concepcion

August 28 - Santiago, Chile

August 29 - Buenos Aires, Argentina

August 30 - São Paulo, Brazil

September 18 - Wisconsin, USA @ Crucible-Blades Of Steel

On December 13, 2017, Dane passed away while recording his posthumously released studio album "Shadow Work". At that time, SANCTUARY had already confirmed and announced a U.S. tour supporting ICED EARTH in February and March 2018 and, while shocked by Dane's passing, decided to turn it into a tribute to his legacy, with Michael (also of WITHERFALL) at the mic.

Performing tracks from 1988's "Refuge Denied", 1990's "Into The Mirror Black" and 2014's "The Year The Sun Died", Michael delivered a stunning performance and received very positive feedback from the fans attending the shows. Remaining founding members Lenny Rutledge (guitar) and Dave Budbill (drums) ultimately made the decision to continue with SANCTUARY and Michael not only as a live act, but also compose and record a new album.

Photo credit: Dirk Behlau