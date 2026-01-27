SAVATAGE Live Album From 1990 'Gutter Ballet' Tour Coming 'Soon': 'It's One Of The Best Shows We Ever Did', Says JON OLIVA

A SAVATAGE live album recorded on June 29, 1990 at the Palace in Los Angeles, California during the "Gutter Ballet" tour will be coming out "soon", according to the band's founding singer Jon Oliva. The effort was recorded by SAVATAGE's then-touring lineup consisting of Jon on lead vocals and piano, his late brother Criss Oliva on lead guitar, Chris Caffery on guitar, Johnny Lee Middleton on bass and Steve "Doc" Wacholz on drums.

Jon broke the news of the live album's impending arrival in a social media post on Monday (January 26). He wrote: "The triple live album with Criss is being turned over to the record company this Monday, the 26th, and it will be coming out soon. This is live from the Palace in Los Angeles on the 'Gutter Ballet' tour, and in my opinion, it's one of the best shows we ever did. Criss and I were absolutely on fire that night — his playing was incredible, my singing was strong, and yeah… I was pretty funny too. We've remixed and mastered the entire show, and it sounds absolutely amazing. The song list is fantastic, and the energy from that night really comes through. This is truly a must-have for every real SAVATAGE fan. I can't wait for you all to hear it."

According to Setlist.fm, the setlist for the show was as follows:

01. City Beneath The Surface

02. White Witch

03. Of Rage And War

04. She's In Love

05. Mentally Yours

06. 24 Hrs. Ago

07. Legions

08. Strange Wings

09. Hounds

10. Temptation Revelation

11. When The Crowds Are Gone

12. The Dungeons Are Calling

13. Holocaust

14. Sirens

15. Power Of The Night

16. Hall Of The Mountain King

17. Gutter Ballet

18. Thorazine Shuffle

19. Devastation

Three songs recorded at SAVATAGE's 1990 Palace concert were previously released on the "Ghost In The Ruins - A Tribute To Criss Oliva" live album, which came out in 1995: "Gutter Ballet", "When The Crowds Are Gone" and the instrumental "Post Script", the latter of which was captured during soundcheck.

Criss, who was one of the founding members of SAVATAGE, was killed in October 1993 by a drunk driver when he and his wife Dawn were en route to the Livestock festival in Zephyrhills, Florida. The driver of the other car was found to have a drunk driving record of seven prior DUIs and having a blood alcohol content of .294 percent.

SAVATAGE will embark on the "Prelude To Madness" tour of Europe this spring/summer. The tour kicks off June 3 at the Sweden Rock Festival in Sölvesborg, Sweden, marking the band's continued triumphant return to the stage, following their successful 2025 European comeback after a nearly two-decade hiatus. ARMORED SAINT, VISION DIVINE and NEVERMORE will join SAVATAGE on select dates. The band is looking forward to a lot of firsts on this tour. In addition to cities the band has never played before, SAVATAGE is doing a show at the historic setting of the famous Amphitheater of Pompeii, where they will perform alongside an orchestra for one unforgettable evening.

The 2026 tour promises to deliver an explosive setlist spanning the band's catalog of classic anthems and deep cuts, reinforcing SAVATAGE's dedication to their legendary fanbase known as "The Legion." Fans can expect the raw energy and musical craftsmanship that have been intensifying during the band's transformative decade away from touring.

The 2026 "Prelude To Madness" tour will feature SAVATAGE's current powerhouse lineup: vocalist Zak Stevens, guitarists Al Pitrelli and Chris Caffery, bassist Johnny Lee Middleton and drummer Jeff Plate.

SAVATAGE's journey began in Tampa, Florida, founded by brothers Jon and Criss Oliva. Their story is one of both triumph and tragedy, marked by groundbreaking albums including the seminal 1987 release "Hall Of The Mountain King" and the critically acclaimed 1991 rock opera "Streets", both of which continue to resonate with fans worldwide. Following the untimely death of guitarist Criss Oliva after the success of 1993's "Edge Of Thorns", the band persevered with renewed purpose, culminating in their transformative 1995 album "Dead Winter Dead".

Throughout their four-decade career, SAVATAGE have cultivated one of metal's most passionate cult followings. During their nearly 20-year hiatus from touring, devoted fans continuously campaigned for the band's return. Their electrifying reunion performance at Germany's Wacken Open Air festival in 2015 captivated 80,000 fans and reaffirmed both SAVATAGE's legendary status and their audience's unwavering devotion.

Building on the momentum from their 2015 Wacken triumph, SAVATAGE made international headlines in 2025 with their first headline shows since 2002. The European dates successfully reunited multiple generations of "The Legion" — longtime devotees experiencing long-awaited performances alongside newcomers discovering the band's power for the first time.

In a recent interview with Scott Itter of Dr. Music, Caffery spoke about the fact that SAVATAGE's comeback doesn't include Jon Oliva, SAVATAGE's founding vocalist and keyboardist, who in 2023 suffered a T7 vertebra fracture in three places, a severe injury that has left him relying on a wheelchair. Additionally, he was diagnosed with multiple sclerosis and Ménière's disease, conditions that have further complicated his health. Chris said: "He's had a lot of punches. He's lost so many people that are close to him. So many people have passed away around Jon. [But] he's the mountain king, man. He had a fall, and then he's had some health stuff and he has his M.S. that he's dealing with and some other things. But I saw him go from being in a wheelchair, a motorized wheelchair, and being with walkers to watching him walking in and out of the studio when we were rehearsing for the [recent SAVATAGE] South American tour. And then I just saw videos of him and pictures online from a ceremony that happened [this past spring] for Morrisound Studios in Florida. He looked even better than he did when I saw him a month ago. So I think the SAVATAGE thing playing [again] is an inspiration to him. I think it's the best thing that could have happened to all of us in a lot of different ways. But I think Jon, he wants to be there. I want him to be there. I was, like, 'Dude, I've never done a SAVATAGE show without you.' He was, like, 'Just go play the fucking music.' And it's so important to me that he's around. And he had a big part to do with what we were doing [with the SAVATAGE comeback], and he recorded that piece for the video [that we are using in the live show during the performance of the song 'Believe']. But I know Jon — he wants to be there. And I think that seeing just how much people missed him and his music and the legacy of the band, it's inspiring him to get back out there and walk up on that stage and have people fricking say hi to him the way he deserves."

Regarding the possibility of SAVATAGE live shows in the U.S., Chris said: "The idea is for us to play as many places as we can. I don't have schedules in front of me. I'm taking things a day at a time. But from what I understand, the plan is for us to go. And we are looking at a 10-year plan, and it's gonna include everywhere. That's the idea. So we'll get there. And I think the States will be a lot of fun to get back out and tour around with this band again."

SAVATAGE played four shows in South America in April 2025 and 10 dates in Europe in June 2025, including at France's Hellfest and Belgium's Graspop Metal Meeting festivals.

SAVATAGE played its first non-festival headlining concert in more than 20 years on April 21, 2025 at the Espaço Unimed in São Paulo, Brazil. The show took place two days after SAVATAGE performed at the Monsters Of Rock festival at Allianz Parque in São Paulo.

Appearing with Middleton, Caffery, Pitrelli, Plate and Stevens were SAVATAGE's two new touring keyboardists, Paulo Cuevas and Shawn McNair.

In an interview with Brazilian music journalist Igor Miranda, Oliva repeatedly emphasized that his injuries prevent him from taking part in the SAVATAGE tour, explaining how his condition has affected even basic activities, let alone performing. "I can't even sing right now because of the pain," he admitted. "I can't stand for too long, and I need time for my vertebra to heal naturally." When asked about surgery as a possible solution, Oliva explained that he had considered it but ultimately decided against it after seeking advice from medical professionals and acquaintances. "They wanted to put metal in my body," he said. "But people I spoke to told me not to do it, that I would regret it. So, I chose to let it heal naturally."

Zak joined SAVATAGE in 1992 as the replacement for Jon Oliva. Zak sang on four albums with the band — "Edge Of Thorns" (1993),"Handful Of Rain" (1994),"Dead Winter Dead" (1995) and "The Wake Of Magellan" (1997) — before departing in 2000, allowing Jon to return. Both Jon and Zak took part in SAVATAGE's 2015 performance at Wacken Open Air.

SAVATAGE's last album release, "Poets And Madmen", in 2001 was highlighted by Jon's return as lead vocalist, replacing Zak, who left the band citing family reasons, and the departure of guitarist Al Pitrelli, who accepted an offer to join MEGADETH in 2000. Pitrelli did record solos for some songs prior to his departure. Another very limited U.S. tour followed, supported by FATES WARNING in the early shows, and then NEVERMORE for the remainder. Around this time, Jon chose Zak's replacement in the form of Damond Jiniya (DIET OF WORMS). Damond performed Zak's parts on tour, with Jon having an increased vocal role in proceedings.

In addition to his work with SAVATAGE, Jon Oliva is well known for co-creating the classical music-meets-prog rock and pyro act TRANS-SIBERIAN ORCHESTRA alongside the project's founder Paul O'Neill. Oliva has reportedly remained involved in TSO's activities even after O'Neill's April 2017 death of an accidental drug overdose.