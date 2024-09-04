  • facebook
  • twitter
  • rss

SCORPIONS Guitarist MATTHIAS JABS Says 'Bad Accident' Resulted In Broken Hand And Foot

September 4, 2024

Last month, German hard rock legends SCORPIONS were forced to cancel their previously announced tour dates in their home country due to an injury sustained by guitarist Matthias Jabs. Jabs's injury requires surgery and subsequent rehabilitation.

Earlier today (Wednesday, September 4),Matthias released the following statement about his condition: "Dear fans and friends, as you might have heard already, I had a bad accident in my rented summer house. I fell down the stairs with 16 steps and broke my left pinky twice and I also broke my left heel. I had surgeries on both, hand and foot, by the best specialists I could find in Hamburg. Now it is time to heal and start the physical rehabilitation for a speedy recovery.

"I will try everything to be able to play guitar again on stage as soon as possible.

"I am sorry to tell you, that the shows in September won't be happening, but I am very optimistic that we will see us again very soon.

"Rock n Roll forever, Yours Matthias".

The following concerts are affected:

Sep. 11 - Nuremberg, Germany @ Arena Nurnberger Versicherung
Sep. 13 - Hamburg, Germany @ Barclays Arena
Sep. 15 - Leipzig, Germany @ Quarterback Immobilien Arena
Sep. 18 - Cologne, Germany @ LANXESS Arena
Sep. 20 - Frankfurt, Germany @ Festhalle

The cancellation hits the SCORPIONS hard, as they were in the final stretch of their "Love At First Sting" world tour. They deeply regret this decision and apologize to the more than 40,000 fans who have already purchased tickets, as well as to the event organizers.

The band said in a statement: "We deeply regret, especially Matthias Jabs, that due to the accident of our friend and SCORPIONS lead guitarist, the five concerts on our German tour cannot take place in September as planned and we will work closely with the tour organizer to announce new information as soon as possible. We kindly ask for your understanding from all our fans, all the Rock Believers in Germany who were looking forward to the shows with us."

Ticket holders will receive further information directly from their point of purchase.

SCORPIONS' only continuous member has been guitarist Rudolf Schenker, although singer Klaus Meine has appeared on all of the band's studio albums, while Jabs has been a consistent member since 1978, and bassist Paweł Mąciwoda and drummer Mikkey Dee have been in the band since 2003 and 2016, respectively.

SCORPIONS' latest album, "Rock Believer", was released in February 2022. The LP was recorded primarily at Peppermint Park Studios in Hannover, Germany and was mixed at the legendary Hansa Studios in Berlin, Germany with engineer Michael Ilbert, who has earned multiple Grammy nominations for his mix work with producer Max Martin on albums by Taylor Swift and Katy Perry.

Liebe Fans und Freunde, wie ihr vielleicht schon gehört habt, bin ich in unserem gemieteten Ferienhaus auf Sylt die...

Posted by Scorpions on Wednesday, September 4, 2024

Find more on Scorpions
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • reddit
  • email

Comments Disclaimer And Information

BLABBERMOUTH.NET uses the Facebook Comments plugin to let people comment on content on the site using their Facebook account. The comments reside on Facebook servers and are not stored on BLABBERMOUTH.NET. To comment on a BLABBERMOUTH.NET story or review, you must be logged in to an active personal account on Facebook. Once you're logged in, you will be able to comment. User comments or postings do not reflect the viewpoint of BLABBERMOUTH.NET and BLABBERMOUTH.NET does not endorse, or guarantee the accuracy of, any user comment. To report spam or any abusive, obscene, defamatory, racist, homophobic or threatening comments, or anything that may violate any applicable laws, use the "Report to Facebook" and "Mark as spam" links that appear next to the comments themselves. To do so, click the downward arrow on the top-right corner of the Facebook comment (the arrow is invisible until you roll over it) and select the appropriate action. You can also send an e-mail to blabbermouthinbox(@)gmail.com with pertinent details. BLABBERMOUTH.NET reserves the right to "hide" comments that may be considered offensive, illegal or inappropriate and to "ban" users that violate the site's Terms Of Service. Hidden comments will still appear to the user and to the user's Facebook friends. If a new comment is published from a "banned" user or contains a blacklisted word, this comment will automatically have limited visibility (the "banned" user's comments will only be visible to the user and the user's Facebook friends).