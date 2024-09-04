SCORPIONS Guitarist MATTHIAS JABS Says 'Bad Accident' Resulted In Broken Hand And Foot

Last month, German hard rock legends SCORPIONS were forced to cancel their previously announced tour dates in their home country due to an injury sustained by guitarist Matthias Jabs. Jabs's injury requires surgery and subsequent rehabilitation.

Earlier today (Wednesday, September 4),Matthias released the following statement about his condition: "Dear fans and friends, as you might have heard already, I had a bad accident in my rented summer house. I fell down the stairs with 16 steps and broke my left pinky twice and I also broke my left heel. I had surgeries on both, hand and foot, by the best specialists I could find in Hamburg. Now it is time to heal and start the physical rehabilitation for a speedy recovery.

"I will try everything to be able to play guitar again on stage as soon as possible.

"I am sorry to tell you, that the shows in September won't be happening, but I am very optimistic that we will see us again very soon.

"Rock n Roll forever, Yours Matthias".

The following concerts are affected:

Sep. 11 - Nuremberg, Germany @ Arena Nurnberger Versicherung

Sep. 13 - Hamburg, Germany @ Barclays Arena

Sep. 15 - Leipzig, Germany @ Quarterback Immobilien Arena

Sep. 18 - Cologne, Germany @ LANXESS Arena

Sep. 20 - Frankfurt, Germany @ Festhalle

The cancellation hits the SCORPIONS hard, as they were in the final stretch of their "Love At First Sting" world tour. They deeply regret this decision and apologize to the more than 40,000 fans who have already purchased tickets, as well as to the event organizers.

The band said in a statement: "We deeply regret, especially Matthias Jabs, that due to the accident of our friend and SCORPIONS lead guitarist, the five concerts on our German tour cannot take place in September as planned and we will work closely with the tour organizer to announce new information as soon as possible. We kindly ask for your understanding from all our fans, all the Rock Believers in Germany who were looking forward to the shows with us."

Ticket holders will receive further information directly from their point of purchase.

SCORPIONS' only continuous member has been guitarist Rudolf Schenker, although singer Klaus Meine has appeared on all of the band's studio albums, while Jabs has been a consistent member since 1978, and bassist Paweł Mąciwoda and drummer Mikkey Dee have been in the band since 2003 and 2016, respectively.

SCORPIONS' latest album, "Rock Believer", was released in February 2022. The LP was recorded primarily at Peppermint Park Studios in Hannover, Germany and was mixed at the legendary Hansa Studios in Berlin, Germany with engineer Michael Ilbert, who has earned multiple Grammy nominations for his mix work with producer Max Martin on albums by Taylor Swift and Katy Perry.