See QUEENSRŸCHE Singer TODD LA TORRE Lay Down Drum Tracks On New TWIZTID Album

Video of QUEENSRŸCHE singer Todd La Torre laying down the drum tracks on the song "Plastic" from "Welcome To Your Funeral", the latest album from Detroit's demented duo TWIZTID, can be seen below. The LP was released on February 14.

La Torre, who has played drums since the age of 13, previously recorded the drums on QUEENSRŸCHE's 2019 album "The Verdict" after original QUEENSRŸCHE drummer Scott Rockenfield took time off from the group's recording and touring activities to spend time with his young son.

Produced by Chris "Zeuss" Harris (ROB ZOMBIE, HATEBREED, DEMON HUNTER, QUEENSRŸCHE),the latest effort from TWIZTID's Jamie Madrox and Monoxide blends driving rock akin to KORN and LINKIN PARK with the high energy of their underground rap classics, all with the duo's trademarked authenticity, integrity, and anguish. It's a vision that's made friends and supporters out of artists ranging from Jelly Roll to ICE NINE KILLS.

TWIZTID is an independent institution with over a dozen Billboard chart entries. Seen on the road with STATIC-X, MOTIONLESS IN WHITE and ATTILA, TWIZTID offers an intensely powerful catharsis, taking listeners on an unflinching ride through emotional darkness and anxiety-ridden paranoia.

"Welcome To Your Funeral" was produced, mixed, engineered, and mastered by Zeuss. Fritz "The Cat" Von Kosky provided additional engineering. Vocals were recorded at The Dojo in Livonia, Michigan; drums at Dexter's Lab Recording in Milford, Connecticut; and all other tracking at Planet Z in Wilbraham, Massachusetts. Madrox and Monoxide performed all vocals.

A renewed focus on clawing one's way back to sanity fuels the songs on welcome to your funeral. TWIZTID takes listeners on an unflinching ride through emotional darkness and confessional anxiety-ridden paranoia. Madrox and Monoxide spare no effort, offering an intensely powerful catharsis. This is the next chapter in the Demented Duo's "evilution," setting the stage for a furious future together.