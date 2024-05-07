SERJ TANKIAN Addresses 'Creative Differences' In SYSTEM OF A DOWN, Says He Is 'Not Thrilled About Doing Long Tours'

In a new interview with actor Rainn Wilson for the LiveSigning YouTube channel, Serj Tankian was asked about the songwriting process in SYSTEM OF A DOWN, specifically the way he collaborates on music and lyrics with guitarist/vocalist Daron Malakian. He responded (as transcribed by BLABBERMOUTH.NET): "Originally when we started SYSTEM OF A DOWN, I was primarily a lyricist and he was primarily the musical songwriter. Shavo [Odadjian, SYSTEM OF A DOWN bassist] also brought in some riffs, to be fair, that he and I would work on. As time went by, I became a better instrumentalist, playing and composing, and [Daron] became a better lyricist, so we started bringing in more full songs ourselves, and then whatever we were lacking, the other would compensate. So, for example, if Daron brought in a song and he had a chorus idea that was sticking, that was working really well, I would write the verses, the middle eight part, maybe contribute an arrangement idea musically and whatnot, along with the rest of the band. Same with my songs. When I started bringing them in, they were a little more complete than originally, musically. And lyrically, they would pretty much be complete on my end as well. But sometimes there would be an ask to kind of change thematically or this and that by any member of the band, really. So it was a process that developed and changed over time."

Serj, who is currently promoting his upcoming memoir, "Down With The System", also talked in general terms about the relationships he has with the three other members of SYSTEM OF A DOWN, saying: "Let me first say that the book goes into very detailed explanations of our relationships. But it also talks about some of the origination of songs and all of that. But one thing that I wanna clarify is, despite some of our creative differences, which has happened over the years, which is quite normal within a band, and the push and pull of songwriting and thematics and direction and all of that stuff — again, all creative differences — we have immense respect for each other. We just played a show called Sick New World in Las Vegas this last weekend. We had a blast. And it's one of those things where life is complicated, and relationships, partnerships are complicated. They don't work perfectly. But there is a certain special thing, bond, especially with SYSTEM OF A DOWN, that I can never replicate elsewhere."

Asked if SYSTEM OF A DOWN fans can expect to see him and his bandmates on tour at some point in the future, Serj said: "I love performing, but especially the long [tours]… I think when you do a long tour, it's not just physically exhausting, but it's artistically redundant after a while, repeating the same thing. That's why we're really enjoying doing these one-offs. They're special events, special occasions. We can't do them everywhere. We can't do them all the time. But performing becomes fun again in a way. And I had kind of lost that. And not just because of that reason, but I also had some back problems, back surgery and things that were hindering me from performing. I'm much better now. I exercise better, all of that stuff, so a lot of that's been worked out. As far as touring somewhere in the near future? Possibly, I would say. I mean, I'm open to looking at stuff, but not thrilled about doing long tours at all, anywhere, just one-offs, or maybe a handful of one-offs with dates in between, personally."

SYSTEM OF A DOWN played its first live show in 11 months on April 27 as one of the headliners of the Sick New World festival in Las Vegas, Nevada for the second year in a row.

Last November, Tankian addressed his comment from a year earlier that he wasn't interested in touring due to some health issues. Asked if those issues are still affecting him, Serj told Revolver magazine: "Some of my back stuff is a lot better, in terms of health, which is cool. I have some other things I'm dealing with right now, which may or may not be affected by travel or touring.

"It wasn't just a health-related decision as far as cutting down on touring, but also a lifestyle decision," he explained. "Based on family and vision.

"I've been touring for 20-something years, on and off, of course. Not every year. And it's fun, it's profitable, it makes a lot of people happy in terms of being out there and sharing the music and [seeing] the reaction, and people really enjoying it and getting that feedback. But after years of doing it and the travel that's involved, it's one of those things where it's not the top priority on my list in life."

Asked if that means that he wants to spend more time with his son, Serj said: "Travel takes you out of… you could take your family with you if you're doing a small tour, I guess. And that's something that we have done, even when our son was really young. But it's just about prioritizing life and what you really want to do.

"Some people like to tour until they're ready to go from this plane, and that's not how I see myself going," he explained. "To me, doing different things in measured form allows me to be more creative than to take something that's repetitious and do it for a long period of time. And that includes everything that I do."

"Down With The System" will be released on May 14 via Hachette Books.

Malakian has resurrected his SCARS ON BROADWAY project for its first live appearances in five years: October 5 at the BMO Stadium in Los Angeles as the support act for KORN, and October 11 at the Aftershock festival in Sacramento, California.