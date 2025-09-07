SEVENDUST To Begin Pre-Production For New Album Later This Month

SEVENDUST is putting the finishing touches on the material for the band's new studio album, tentatively due in early 2026 via Napalm Records. The writing sessions for the follow-up to 2023's "Truth Killer" once again took place in Kansas at the farmhouse of SEVENDUST singer Lajon Witherspoon and his wife Ashley.

SEVENDUST is scheduled to team up with producer Michael "Elvis" Baskette at the end of the month to begin pre-production for the new LP, which will once again be tracked at Studio Barbarosa in Gotha, Florida. Baskette had previously worked with ALTER BRIDGE and SLASH, among others.

On Saturday (September 6),SEVENDUST guitarist Clint Lowery shared a photo of him with Witherspoon, SEVENDUST drummer Morgan Rose and guitarist John Connolly, and he included the following message: "Nov 1994 I joined CRAWLSPACE. Made a big leap of faith leaving an established band I was in to join up with a band that had the intensity and aggression I hadn't heard at that time and I wanted in. Morgan played 'Black' demo in a car in the parking lot of masquerade in Atlanta and played 'Bitch' after. I was hooked.

"Here we are many years later writing for our 14th (15th if you count 'Time Travelers') and I can honestly say we are in a great headspace and great brotherhood. This is the pic before I left to head home. They're finishing up now and we will start pre pro with @elvisliberace end of the month.

"Like Morgan has joked for 30 years…. 'We gotta lottttttta work to do' and that is true. But I'm not worried. God will guide us, give us inspiration when it's needed, patience when it's required and trust in the team around us. Vinnie [Hornsby, bass] is very missed in this pic.

"Much love and respect I have for all these gentlemen. Let's do it again boys. Glory to God the one who makes it ALL possible. @morgan7d @jmc7d @ljspoon @thevinniehornsby PS- thank you LJ and @ashleymwitherspoon for letting us use their amazing farm house. Such great host".

To celebrate the 21st anniversary of its beloved acoustic album "Southside Double-Wide: Acoustic Live", SEVENDUST will hit the road for an exclusive, intimate tour this fall. Fans can expect stripped-down versions of the band's hardest-hitting tracks, deep cuts and emotional favorites, including "Black", "Beautiful" and "Angel's Son".

The "Southside Double-Wide: Acoustic Live" tour will kick off on November 14 in Columbia, Missouri and make stops in Memphis, Tennessee (November 15),Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania (November 24),Kansas City, Missouri (December 5),among others, before it wraps on December 12 in San Antonio, Texas. Special guest Cory Marks will be opening the tour.

With 2024/2025 continuing to be landmark years thanks in part to the release of SEVENDUST's 14th studio album, "Truth Killer", via Napalm Records and successful tours, the band is continuing to expand its audience 30 years into its career. SEVENDUST's "Everything" was the highest-charting single of the band's career, peaking at No. 6, as well as the highest-charting rock single from any artist in Napalm Records history. The video for "Everything" has received more than 2.4 million views.

SEVENDUST served as one of the support acts for DISTURBED on the latter act's "The Sickness 25th Anniversary Tour".

Last fall, SEVENDUST celebrated the 21st anniversary of its iconic album "Seasons" on a U.S. tour. "Seasons", the fourth album from the band's catalog, spawned a Top 10 Rock single with "Enemy", and the album closer "Face To Face" is a show staple and fan favorite of SEVENDUST to this day.

"Seasons" was, for a time, the band's last album with Lowery as he left in 2004. Lowery returned to SEVENDUST in March 2008 and has remained with the group ever since.

Photo credit: Chuck Brueckmann