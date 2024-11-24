SEVENDUST's LAJON WITHERSPOON To Sing 'This Christmas' With MARK TREMONTI In Orlando

SEVENDUST vocalist Lajon Witherspoon, whose band will open for CREED in Las Vegas for two shows at the end of the year, has revealed that he will join Mark Tremonti on stage when the CREED guitarist performs in Orlando, Florida on December 14 in support of Mark's recent releases "Tremonti Sings Sinatra" and "Christmas Classics New & Old". Mark will be joined by members of Frank Sinatra's touring band who have become the backbone musicians on both of these recordings.

Speaking to the "Johnny Dare Morning Show", Lajon said (as transcribed by BLABBERMOUTH.NET): "Mark has been a family with us for so long. We went to dinner while [CREED] were in [Kansas City] after they went to that Chiefs game [in early November]. And as we were sitting at dinner, he looked at me and he's, like, 'Hey, man, what are you doing December so-and-so?' And I'm, like, we'll be at home getting ready for Christmas and getting ready to play with you guys. He's, like, 'You know I do that Frank Sinatra Christmas tour, like five or so shows.' I'm, like, 'Yeah.' He's, like, 'Man, would you come and sing 'This Christmas' Donny Hathaway song with me with the Frank Sinatra orchestra?' And I said, 'No.' And then [my wife] Ashley kicked me under the dinner table and said, 'Yes, he will.'"

Witherspoon went on to say that "anxiety" was the reason he initially said "no" to Tremonti's request. He explained: "I figured it out. I've turned 52 and I figured it out. I'm a little crazy, too. It's all right."

Lajon said that he has agreed to sing "This Christmas" with Mark at the Orlando date of Tremonti's five-date tour. Mark has been committed to his work with the Down syndrome community in honor of his daughter Stella and a portion of every ticket sold will be donated to the National Down Syndrome Society (NDSS) and Mark's organization Take A Chance For Charity.

"I'm in," Lajon said. "Oh my god, man. I'm in. We're going to Florida. We're playing, I think it's like the Walt Disney Theater [at Dr. Phillips Center For Performing Arts]. I've seen the footage and stuff. I'm, like, 'What happens?' He's, like, 'Oh, we rehearse with them that day.' It's maybe four original Sinatra people that are still around, but it's this 30-piece orchestra. I'm, like, 'Where are they all hanging out at?' He's, like, 'Oh, backstage.' I'm like, 'Where?'"

Witherspoon said that he is looking forward to performing with the surviving members of Frank Sinatra's orchestra.

"I cannot wait to be on stage with these incredible artists and musicians," he said. "What an opportunity to put in the books and say I was able to do something like that. So I'm excited about that."

As for what he is planning to wear at the Orlando concert, Lajon said: "Tremonti, he wears — not like the tuxedo, like Sinatra, when he does his thing. But I told Ashley, I was, like, 'Look up antique tuxedos like Sammy Davis Jr. would wear. She's, like, 'What does that even mean?' I'm, like, 'Oh, just look it up.' And I said, 'Maybe do something traditional.' Since I'm only gonna be out there for a minute, but I thought that would be really cool and authentic to what we're gonna do.'

He added: "She's already looked at something with red on it. I like more of a loose… I want something where it's kind of opened up where you can tell they have some cocktails, did something weird in the back and they're coming out to perform… That's the look I'm going for. I don't know. But, yeah, I'm excited about it. And the family gets to come down. We're gonna actually stay with Tremonti and them. So that'll be cool."

In May 2022, Tremonti released a collection of Sinatra covers to support NDSS (National Down Syndrome Society). "Tremonti Sings Sinatra" was made available as part of a new charity initiative created by Tremonti called Take A Chance For Charity. Proceeds from the album go to support NDSS and the work they do to advocate for and support individuals with Down syndrome and their families. Mark and his family were blessed to welcome their first daughter Stella in March 2021 — who was born with Down syndrome — and the idea for the project was born.

In an interview with Guitar Interactive at last year's Download festival in the United Kingdom, Tremonti stated about "Tremonti Sings Sinatra": "The Sinatra record was probably one of the most satisfying records I've ever done. We've raised over a million dollars with it. I've gotten to see firsthand what it does. And I actually love it. Every show is raising further money for the charity. I'm trying to get other artists to do something similar to keep on raising funds."

When "Tremonti Sings Sinatra" was first announced, Tremonti said in a statement: "For years, I've loved singing along to Frank's songs. One night, I found an old video of him performing 'The Song Is You' from 1944. It made me want to dive into his vocal approach. I was all in and I wanted to do something with it. When we found out about our daughter Stella's Down syndrome diagnosis, the stars aligned. My obsession with Sinatra had its reason. Frank Sinatra raised more than a billion dollars for charity and that is a fact I wish the public the public knew more about. Beneath his cool and calm persona, he had a big heart. Doing this charity in his name was another way the stars had aligned. I decided to do this record to raise funds for families and individuals with Down syndrome. This project is the start of a new purpose that I will have for the rest of my life."

Tremonti came together with surviving members of Frank Sinatra's orchestra, creating new takes on some of the classics and some deeper cuts from Frank's catalog. From the opening horns and piano of "I've Got You Under My Skin" to final vocal outro of "All Or Nothing At All", Tremonti showcases the signature vocal approach and exemplary musicianship that made Sinatra's work timeless. To see his vision through, Mark reached out to Sinatra's musical director Mike Smith who collected as many remaining members as possible of Frank's touring band to record the music for "Tremonti Sings Sinatra". Popular standards like "I've Got The World On A String", "My Way" and "That's Life" find new life in the hands of these incredible musicians. Tremonti — known for his guitar work that has won him countless accolades — leaves the instrument behind and just sings on the 14-track album. The artwork on the album cover is an original painting that Tremonti created especially for this project.

Tremonti's first-ever Christmas album, "Christmas Classics New & Old", was made available in October 2023. "Christmas Classics New & Old" is Mark's interpretation of nine holiday classics and one original penned song from the acclaimed songwriter himself. After the success of his interpretation of songs Frank Sinatra made famous on his album "Mark Tremonti Sings Frank Sinatra", Mark decided to partner up with the orchestra from that album to work on the holiday album.

Mark Tremonti photo credit: Chuck Brueckmann / Lajon Witherspoon image credit: Wornstar Clothing