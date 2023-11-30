SHARON OSBOURNE: 'OZZY Is What Rock And Roll Is All About'

Ozzy Osbourne was honored with the Icon Award at the first-ever Rolling Stone UK Awards on November 23 at London, United Kingdom's Camden Roundhouse.

Ozzy's wife and manager Sharon Osbourne accepted the award on his behalf from Yungblud, telling the crowd: "Well, sorry guys, you got the booby prize tonight. You got me instead of the legend. But Rolling Stone UK, you have no idea what it means to an artist to be on a cover of Rolling Stone.

"I can remember when Ozzy first got the cover. He said, 'Does this mean I've made it now?' And I'm, like, 'Yeah, I think so. Of all the other music press, Rolling Stone has always been the most important. It's the only music magazine was the only music magazine out there that covered every genre of music. Everybody was included and the journalists were shit hot and you know that if you were covered, you were making an impact on what you love to do — which is music — and it's all Ozzy's ever known his entire life."

Sharon added: "When Ozzy first met Yungblud, he said, 'I've just met myself.' He just adores him, and I'm just so fucked off that he's not here tonight, but it means so much and he's worked so hard his entire life to give back.

"The worst thing for Ozzy is to put him in a studio 'cause he’s confined and he hates it, but he always manages to come out with a winner. He's been making music for 55 years and he’s never had a dud album. He's sold 150 million albums in those 55 years, and I am just so proud of him as a man, and as a musician. It's been my honor to be on his coattails.

"Thank you for constantly supporting him. Ozzy is what rock and roll is all about. He's wild, he's fabulous, he's talented. He's like a fucking uncaged animal, and I adore him and I know you all do. Thank you so much."

Watch video of Sharon's full speech below.

In a video message, Ozzy said: "I'm so sorry I couldn't be there tonight, only something cropped up and I just couldn't make the flight. My wife's gonna be there on my behalf and she's great. The only one bit of advice is keep her away from the bar because she gets very rowdy when she has a few drinks!

"My success is just a dream come true. I'd like to thank Rolling Stone UK and all the readers for this wonderful award. This award means everything to me. I'm just so sad."

Ozzy added: "I never ever thought I'd be a living icon, never thought I'd be doing this for more than a couple of years, but around 50 years on and I'm getting an award from Rolling Stone UK.

"It would mean nothing if it wasn't for the fans. The fans mean absolutely everything to me because without the fans, I haven't got a job, you know what I mean? They're so loyal, they have been loyal to me for many, many years. God bless you all and have a great, great night."

The 74-year-old Ozzy announced in February that his touring career was over as he is no longer "physically capable" of hitting the road after suffering several health setbacks. In July, he withdrew from an appearance at the Power Trip festival in Indio, California.

Osbourne damaged his spine in a major accident nearly five years ago and has since undergone multiple surgeries. He also revealed his Parkinson's diagnosis in January 2020.