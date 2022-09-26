SHARON OSBOURNE Says There Are 'Many Reasons' She And OZZY Are Leaving America

Sharon Osbourne has clarified why she and her husband Ozzy Osbourne have made the decision to leave the United States and return to live in England.

Last month, Ozzy cited gun violence as the one of the main for the move, saying he was "fed up with people getting killed every day."

Sharon, who also manages Ozzy's career, appeared on "Fox & Friends" on Sunday to discuss her new Fox Nation series "Sharon Osbourne: To Hell & Back".

According to Sharon, she and Ozzy haven't yet officially moved back to the U.K. because "our house isn't ready yet. We've had our family house for over 30 years but we haven't lived in it so long," she explained. "And you go back and you go, 'Oh, it's falling apart.' And so we're redoing it. And then we will move."

As for why she and Ozzy have decided to go back to England, Sharon said: "[There are] many reasons. Yes, we don't like the gun violence in Los Angeles. But there's a lot more room for Ozzy. He can go fishing on our land, he can go shooting — he loves to shoot — and it's just a different lifestyle. He can walk around, do his thing, nobody there looking at him. And he can have some privacy."

When she was pressed to elaborate on the political reasons behind Ozzy's previous comment that he didn't want to "die in crazy America," Sharon said: "I think because there are so many guns, and I think because people commit crimes and they don't have to pay bail, and then suddenly — boom! — they're back out on the streets again. And there seems to be no repercussions for bad behavior. And so, 'Well, I might as well do it again. There's no bail. Why not?' Hopefully they do change the law with that."

Last month, Ozzy, who was diagnosed with Parkinson's disease in 2003 and underwent a "major operation" in June, among other health scares, told The Observer that he had not traveled to the U.K. for eight years nor performed live in "three or four years" due to his health struggles. He made the comment after the iconic BLACK SABBATH singer made a surprise appearance at the Commonwealth Games' closing ceremony in Birmingham, England on August 8.

Ozzy and Sharon will resume living in the U.K. in February 2023 after residing in Los Angeles for more than two decades.

"Everything's fucking ridiculous there. I'm fed up with people getting killed every day," Ozzy told The Observer. "God knows how many people have been shot in school shootings. And there was that mass shooting in Vegas at that concert… It's fucking crazy."

"And I don't want to die in America. I don't want to be buried in fucking Forest Lawn," Ozzy added, noting the famous cemetery in Los Angeles. "I'm English. I want to be back. But saying that, if my wife said we've got to go and live in Timbuktu, I'll go."

"But, no, it's just time for me to come home," Ozzy clarified.

Sharon told The Observer that the move back to England had nothing to do with her husband's health.

"I knew people would think that. It's not. It's just time," she said. "America has changed so drastically. It isn't the United States of America at all. Nothing's united about it. It's a very weird place to live right now."

"Sharon Osbourne: To Hell & Back", which debuts on Fox News' streaming service on September 26, will feature "a candid and heartfelt look into Osbourne's personal and professional life, highlighting how she found herself in the crosshairs of the cancel culture movement after exiting CBS's 'The Talk'," the press statement read at the time of the program's announcement. The 69-year-old left the show in March 2021 after defending Piers Morgan's scathing criticism of Oprah Winfrey's interview of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.