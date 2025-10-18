SHINEDOWN Releases Music Video For 'Three Six Five' Featuring Footage From 'Dance, Kid, Dance' Tour

SHINEDOWN has released the official music video for its chart-topping and genre-defying song "Three Six Five". The clip features footage from SHINEDOWN's massive "Dance, Kid, Dance" tour as well as behind the scenes of life on the road for the band.

SHINEDOWN comments: "This year's been one for the books and playing 'Three Six Five' live with thousands of you has been unforgettable. Relive it with this brand new video, packed with highlights from the 'Dance, Kid, Dance' tour."

Shot and edited by Carter Louthian, the "Three Six Five" video is a testament to the power of SHINEDOWN's fanbase which can be seen singing, laughing and crying alongside the band during the packed shows on SHINEDOWN's most recent tour. The music video is a celebration of the song's incredible year which hit Top 20 at Top 40 radio, No. 1 at Alternative Radio as well as charting Top 10 at Hot AC and AC and No. 16 at Active Rock. The video has highlights from their sold-out Madison Square Garden show (and first time performing at the venue in the band's history) as well as some personal highlights of the band sharing the amazing tour with their families.

Each night when SHINEDOWN frontman Brent Smith would introduce "Three Six Five" on tour, he would ask the audience: "Do me a favor, if you lost someone in your life that's no longer on this planet anymore and you think about them every single day and say to yourself 'I wish had one more day (with them),if I had one more minute,' and they're no longer on this planet I want you to raise your hand." During this emotional moment during the tour, the band would then turn on the house lights in the room — exposing more than half of the audience would have their hands up. A video of this exact moment was recently posted on socials and has nearly three million views and thousands of comments filled with stories of loved ones lost. The video has had a similar reaction to the animated music video for the song, where the comment section was also filled with stories of grief and resilience.

This month has been packed for SHINEDOWN as they recently made their Grand Ole Opry debut and received a standing ovation for their performance. Introduced by 17-year Grand Ole Opry member Carrie Underwood, who admitted she has been a big fan since 2004, the band then hit the stage and performed "A Symptom Of Being Human", "Three Six Five" and surprised the Opry audience with a performance of a brand new song: "Searchlight". To introduce the latter track, Smith teased the crowd with: "Would you like to hear the debut of a song that no one has heard?" He then continued and described the song's origin: "Sometimes when you listen close enough to the universe and you're willing to receive something from it — a song can come out of thin air. That is something that we don't take for granted. It's essentially what happened with this next song: we didn't find it, it found us. This is the debut of a song we like to call: 'Searchlight'."

This week Smith and SHINEDOWN guitarist Zach Myers performed at the launch of Musicians On Call's bedside music program in the greater Florida area with HCA Florida Healthcare. Joined by Musicians On Call's leadership, SHINEDOWN performed to kick off the event and donated a commemorative Gibson guitar honoring the new partnership. The band also announced that they donated $300,000 from funds raised from the "Dance, Kid, Dance" tour.

On the last day of the "Dance, Kid, Dance" arena tour, Smith closed the show and promised fans news of a new album stating: "SHINEDOWN number 8 is on the way!" The recent performance of "Searchlight" left fans and the Internet wondering when the song may be released.

Up next, SHINEDOWN is confirmed for the 2025 iHeartRadio Jingle Ball Tour Presented By Capitol One where they will perform on December 2 at Dickies Arena in Fort Worth, Texas, December 8 at Allstate Arena in Rosemont, Illinois, December 9 in Detroit, Michigan at Little Caesars Arena and December 16 in Washington, D.C. at Capital One Arena.

SHINEDOWN has cemented its status as one of the most vital and forward-thinking powerhouses in music, embodying the kind of creative dynamism that transcends boundaries, with over 8.3 billion global streams, a record-breaking 24 No. 1 rock hits, 15 platinum and gold singles, platinum or gold certification for all of their albums, 10 million albums sold worldwide, and major media acclaim. They are known for their timely and honest messages behind their chart-topping songs that resonate with not only their global audience and the rock community, but our culture at large.