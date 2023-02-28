SKID ROW And BUCKCHERRY Announce Second Leg Of U.S. Tour

Hot on the heels of their spring co-headline tour, SKID ROW and BUCKCHERRY have announced a second leg of dates consisting of 14 additional shows.

The two bands will be hitting the road for the first run on March 9 in Bowler, Wisconsin, with performances ramping up again for the fall starting on August 31 in Dallas, Texas. The tour will continue throughout the month of September before wrapping in Fort Yates, North Dakota on September 23. Special guests NO RESOLVE will provide support on select shows for the spring 2023 dates, with Kurt Deimer supporting on the fall leg.

Tickets for the second leg go on sale to the public Friday, March 3 at 10 a.m. local time on Ticketmaster.com. SKID ROW and BUCKCHERRY special advance artist pre-sale will be available starting Wednesday, March 1t at 10 a.m. local time to all subscribers of their email newsletter. Local venue pre-sales begin Thursday, March 2 at 10 a.m. local time. Exclusive VIP packages will be available for purchase for both bands.

SKID ROW guitarist Dave "Snake" Sabo said: "Thank you to everyone for making this last year so incredible! Due to the amazing response from all of you, we are proud to announce the second leg of 'The Gang's All Here' tour with our good friends BUCKCHERRY! You don't wanna miss this!!"

Added BUCKCHERRY singer Josh Todd: "We are thrilled that the public demand for our March shows has been so great, that we are able today to announce leg two of 'The Gang's All Here' tour with our good friends in SKID ROW. See you all at the rock show!"

SKID ROW released its sixth studio album, "The Gang's All Here", in October 2022. Helmed by Grammy Award-winning producer Nick Raskulinecz, the album reached Top 20 chart positions in nine countries worldwide. The band also completed a tour of Europe this fall, as well as a Las Vegas residency with rock icons SCORPIONS last spring.

This past year, BUCKCHERRY completed a 238-show tour in support of their latest album "Hellbound", released in June of 2021. The band also just finished recording their tenth studio album in Nashville with producer Marti Frederiksen. The LP is scheduled for a June 2023 release.

SKID ROW and BUCKCHERRY tour dates:

Mar. 09 - Bowler, WI - North Star Casino

Mar. 10 - Mahnomen, MN - Shooting Star Casino *

Mar. 10 - Walker MN - Northern Lights Casino **

Mar. 11 - Deadwood, SD - Deadwood Mountain Grand Event Center ^

Mar. 13 - Bloomington, IL - The Castle Theater **

Mar. 14 - Fort Wayne, IN - Piere's Entertainment Center ^

Mar. 15 - Detroit, MI - Sound Board at MotorCity Casino Hotel ^

Mar. 17 - Ottumwa, IA - Bridge View Center ^

Mar. 18 - Sauget, IL - Pop's Concert Venue ^

Mar. 19 - Huntsville, AL - VBC Mars Music Hall ^

Mar. 21 - Destin, FL - Club LA **

Mar. 22 - Fort Lauderdale, FL - Revolution Live ^

Mar. 24 - North Myrtle Beach, SC - House of Blues Myrtle Beach ^

Mar. 25 - Greensboro, NC - Piedmont Hall ^

Mar. 26 - Atlanta, GA - Buckhead Theatre ^

Mar. 28 - Tampa, FL - Hard Rock Event Center ^

Mar. 30 - Houston, TX - Rise Rooftop ^

Mar. 31 - Hinton, OK - Sugar Creek Casino

Apr. 03 - Kansas City, MO - Knuckleheads**

Apr. 14 - Pittsburgh, PA - Rivers Casino *

Aug. 31 - Dallas, TX - House of Blues

Sep. 02 - San Antonio, TX - Aztec Theatre

Sep. 06 - Huber Heights, OH - Rose Music Center

Sep. 08 - Montclair, NJ - The Wellmont Theater

Sep. 09 - Huntington, NY - The Paramount

Sep. 10 - Lynn, MA - Lynn Auditorium

Sep. 12 - Portland, ME - State Theatre

Sep. 13 - Glenside, PA - Keswick Theatre

Sep. 15 - Paducah, KY - Carson Center

Sep. 16 - Cleveland, OH - MGM Northfield Park

Sep. 19 - East Moline, IL - The Rust Belt

Sep. 20 - Joliet, IL - Rialto Square Theatre

Sep. 22 - Welch, MN - Island Event Center

Sep. 23 - Fort Yates, ND - Prairie Knights Casino

^ With NO RESOLVE

* SKID ROW only

** BUCKCHERRY only