  • facebook
  • twitter
  • rss

SKID ROW's SCOTTI HILL Praises Vocalist ERIK GRÖNWALL: 'He's An Incredible Talent. His Singing Is Amazing.'

November 16, 2022

SKID ROW guitarist spoke to France's Loud TV about the addition of Erik Grönwall to the group's lineup. The Swedish vocalist joined SKID ROW in January as the replacement for ZP Theart, who had been in the group for more than six years. Theart played his final gig with SKID ROW in February before being officially given the boot.

On the topic of Erik's singing ability, Scotti said (as transcribed by BLABBERMOUTH.NET): "Erik can sing anything, I think. I'm pretty sure he can… Well, I know he can sing anything that SKID ROW has ever done. And I've yet to see something he can't sing. He's an incredible talent. His singing is amazing. And he's equally as great a performer."

Regarding what it's like to share the stage with Erik, Scotti said: "It's like he's doing [the] Power Core [workout] up there. He's all over the place. He's incredible. It's so interesting, because you watch him backstage, and he's just Erik. He's a cool guy. He's funny. He's got a positive attitude. And then he walks out onstage and you're, like, 'Who the fuck is this guy? Who is that person? I don't know that person. He's possessed.' I try and stay out of his way. When I see him coming, I just [step back].

"From the beginning, from the first shows in Vegas, it was great being on stage with him," he continued. "Now we've been doing it long enough where we know each well enough on stage and how to interact with each other. It's a little awkward in the beginning when somebody new comes in. You have to get a feel for what they do on stage. And now we've got it down and we've been out doing lots of shows and I think we're pumping it 98 percent at this point."

Hill also reflected on the lineup changes that SKID ROW went through in the years prior to Erik's addition to the band. He said: "Between the EPs that we did and then some… We lost [former SKID ROW singer] Johnny Solinger. Well, actually, we parted ways with Johnny Solinger and then, unfortunately, years later, he passed away. And that period from then to when we got Erik was a little bumpy. As people know, we've gone through a few singers. And I think it's a matter of finding that missing piece that we've needed the whole time to bring us to the next level. We always say that when [drummer] Rob [Hammersmith] joined the band, we became a better band. We needed that last piece to make us an even better band. So the puzzle is complete. We are ready to go back in the studio and start working again."

Grönwall went from auditioning for the competition show "Swedish Idol" back in 2009 by singing a cover of "18 And Life" to being asked to front SKID ROW earlier this year.

Erik, who was diagnosed with acute lymphoblastic leukemia in March 2021, was a member of the Swedish hard rock band H.E.A.T. for nearly a decade before exiting the group in October 2020. In September 2021, he announced that he was cancer free after receiving a bone marrow transplant one month earlier.

Grönwall sang on H.E.A.T.'s last four studio albums — "Address The Nation" (2012),"Tearing Down The Walls" (2014),"Into The Great Unknown" (2017) and "H.E.A.T II" (2020).

In September 2021, Grönwall released his new cover version of "18 And Life" via all streaming platforms.

In 2018, Grönwall debuted in the U.S. for 10 million viewers in NBC's live broadcast of Andrew Lloyd Webber's and Tim Rice's musical "Jesus Christ Superstar". Along with John Legend, Alice Cooper, Sara Bareilles and others, Erik played the key role of Simon Zealotes.

In late March, SKID ROW released its first single with Grönwall, "The Gang's All Here". The song is the title track of the band's latest album, which arrived on October 14 via earMUSIC.

SKID ROW played its first show with Grönwall on March 26 at Zappos Theater at Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino in Las Vegas, Nevada as the support act on the rescheduled dates for SCORPIONS' "Sin City Nights" residency.

Find more on Skid row
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • reddit
  • email

Comments Disclaimer And Information

BLABBERMOUTH.NET uses the Facebook Comments plugin to let people comment on content on the site using their Facebook account. The comments reside on Facebook servers and are not stored on BLABBERMOUTH.NET. To comment on a BLABBERMOUTH.NET story or review, you must be logged in to an active personal account on Facebook. Once you're logged in, you will be able to comment. User comments or postings do not reflect the viewpoint of BLABBERMOUTH.NET and BLABBERMOUTH.NET does not endorse, or guarantee the accuracy of, any user comment. To report spam or any abusive, obscene, defamatory, racist, homophobic or threatening comments, or anything that may violate any applicable laws, use the "Report to Facebook" and "Mark as spam" links that appear next to the comments themselves. To do so, click the downward arrow on the top-right corner of the Facebook comment (the arrow is invisible until you roll over it) and select the appropriate action. You can also send an e-mail to blabbermouthinbox(@)gmail.com with pertinent details. BLABBERMOUTH.NET reserves the right to "hide" comments that may be considered offensive, illegal or inappropriate and to "ban" users that violate the site's Terms Of Service. Hidden comments will still appear to the user and to the user's Facebook friends. If a new comment is published from a "banned" user or contains a blacklisted word, this comment will automatically have limited visibility (the "banned" user's comments will only be visible to the user and the user's Facebook friends).