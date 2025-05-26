SKILLET's JOHN COOPER Praises LINKIN PARK's Comeback: 'It's Wonderful To See Them Do Well And To See Them Rebrand'

In a new interview with Poland's Teraz Rock, John Cooper, the frontman and bassist for the Grammy-nominated Christian rock band SKILLET, spoke about LINKIN PARK's latest album, "From Zero", which came out last November. It marks LINKIN PARK's first full-length effort since 2017's "One More Light", which was the last LINKIN PARK album before the death of lead vocalist Chester Bennington. "From Zero" features LINKIN PARK's new singer Emily Armstrong and drummer Colin Brittain, who have joined returning members co-vocalist and main producer Mike Shinoda, guitarist Brad Delson, bassist Dave "Phoenix" Farrell and DJ/visual director Joe Hahn in the band's new lineup. Guitarist Alex Feder is filling in for Delson at all LINKIN PARK concerts for the foreseeable future.

John said about "From Zero" (as transcribed by BLABBERMOUTH.NET): "I think it's fantastic. My wife Korey [Cooper, SKILLET keyboardist, rhythm guitarist and backing vocalist] absolutely loves the record, so I think that I know every word on the record because my wife is playing it — always constantly playing that record. But it's really, really fantastic. I actually think it's kind of almost eerie how much [Emily] sounds like Chester when she screams. It's kind of eerie, actually. She sounds so much like him. Especially that it's a girl sounding like him, it's kind of mind-boggling to me. So, yeah, I think it's absolutely fantastic. But to be fair, my wife loves it exceedingly more than I do. I think it's fantastic. It was my wife's favorite album of the year. She has been just crazy about it. It's wonderful to see them do well and to see them rebrand."

John continued: "Look, this is my personal opinion. I don't know if everybody agrees with it. I don't mean it negative in any way. I actually mean it as a positive. I think that sometimes when you have a change of a major force — Chester was a force — the change can also be really, really good. But sometimes for me it, I almost view it as a new act. Maybe here's a good way to say it. U2 never changed Bono, but, to me, U2 is split into two different eras that are very, very different. You have early U2, 'War' and 'The Joshua Tree' and 'Rattle And Hum', which is just so amazing and so iconic. Nobody ever sounded like that before. Then you have the otherU2, which is also really, really good. But it's tough to compare because they're good for different reasons. Does that make sense? I actually view VAN HALEN and, as I call them, VAN HAGAR — both are really, really good. But David Lee Roth, are you kidding me? He is the best frontman of all time. But then you've got Sammy Hagar and you have some of VAN HALEN's best songs they ever wrote with him singing. That's kind of how I view the LINKIN PARK thing. I'm so happy for them that they rebranded but then did something that nobody would ever imagine, 'cause they kind of went back to their earlier sound with a singer that that kind of sometimes sounds eerily so much like Chester that it's kind of mind boggling. They wrote great songs. To me, it's sort of a new era. And I think that's fair. I think that that's a good thing, and I mean it nothing but positive. So I'm very, very happy for them. I think they made a really incredible record. Kudos."

Last September, more than seven years after Bennington's death, LINKIN PARK debuted Armstrong and Brittain on a livestream.

LINKIN PARK kicked off its North American tour on April 26 at Moody Center in Austin, Texas.

The deluxe edition of "From Zero" came out on May 16 via Warner.

"From Zero (Deluxe Edition)" 2CD is a limited pressing. It features a four-panel softpak packaging with 16-page booklet and showcases three new songs, five live tracks recorded around the world and all new, expanded packaging.

LINKIN PARK launched the 2025 leg of its "From Zero" world tour on January 31 at Estadio GNP Seguros in Mexico City, Mexico.

In late January, LINKIN PARK released an a cappella/vocals-only version of "From Zero", dubbed "From Zero - A Cappellas".

Last September, Mike addressed the scrutiny Emily would encounter as the replacement for an iconic singer like Chester, telling the KROQ radio station: "We've all talked about it with each other and with her a million times, and we're still talking about it. One difficult thing that people are experiencing is just that they've heard LINKIN PARK for so long with Chester's voice and the idea of somebody else being in that role, it feels really different. In the context of the [new LINKIN PARK] music, I know that I love it. I think her voice is incredible. And the best thing for people who have such a strong connection to Chester to know, just to know about me, is that Chester was a one-of-a-kind person and a one-of-a-kind voice, and Emily is also a one-of-a-kind person and a one-of-a-kind voice. She's not trying to be him. She's trying to be her. And it so happens that I think she singing on these songs sounds like LINKIN PARK."