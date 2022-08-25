SLASH: 'The Collection' Book Due In November

Gibson Brands has announced the launch of Gibson Publishing in partnership with rock icon Slash. Gibson Publishing's first release, "The Collection: Slash", is a stunning, premium coffee-table book that explores in unprecedented detail the instruments Slash has used on countless hit records and on stages worldwide in front of millions of fans. "The Collection: Slash" will be published in hardcover in two editions, Custom and Deluxe via Gibson Publishing and is available for pre-order now via Gibson.com.

Gibson Publishing marks the next major step in the evolution of Gibson Brands' media platform and promoting music experiences to fans worldwide. As with the recently launched music label Gibson Records — which released SLASH FEATURING MYLES KENNEDY & THE CONSPIRATORS' acclaimed new album titled "4" this year — the first project for Gibson Publishing is a premium book with Gibson global brand ambassador and rock legend Slash.

"It's been a blast working with Gibson to create a platform for me to talk about my favorite thing, guitars" says Slash. "This book is a great exposé of all the great guitars I've collected over many years."

Launching simultaneously today is the Slash episode of Gibson TV's popular interview series of the same name, "The Collection", which takes viewers on a deep dive into the extraordinary, personal guitar collections of music's biggest artists. Slash and Mark Agnesi (Gibson TV host and director of brand experience) sit down to discuss the never-before-told stories behind his holy grail vintage pieces, to prototype Gibson signature models, drool-worthy Gibson Les Pauls, Flying Vs, and more. Watch as Slash and Mark cover a wide range of Slash's staggering collection of around 400 instruments.

Over 300 pages in length, "The Collection: Slash" is a lavishly illustrated, rare and collectible book with numerous photos of the guitarist and his impressive guitar collection, shot by the Gibson team and legendary rock photographer Ross Halfin, whose relationship with Slash extends back to an early GUNS N' ROSES portrait session from 1986. Accompanying the imagery are insights drawn from the new, exclusive interviews with Slash himself. Written and edited by Gibson editor-in-chief Chris Vinnicombe, "The Collection: Slash" is a must-have for both Slash fans and those who admire fine and rare guitars.

"Launching Gibson Publishing in partnership with Slash for our debut book 'The Collection: Slash' marks an important milestone for all of us at Gibson Brands," says Cesar Gueikian, brand president of Gibson Brands. "We continue to leverage our iconic past and lean into the future creating more opportunities for music fans around the world to experience original storytelling. With Gibson TV, Gibson Records and now Gibson Publishing, we are organically growing our own media platform that continues to create compelling original content. I am proud of what our media team led by Beth Heidt, Mark Agnesi, Todd Harapiak, Lee Bartram, and Chris Vinnicombe have accomplished together with the extended team. And I am grateful to Slash and his team's partnership for our debut publication."

"The Collection: Slash" Custom edition measures 297 x 420 mm (11.69 x 16.54") and comes in a deluxe clamshell box with premium case candy. The Custom edition includes an Axe Heaven Appetite Les Paul miniature, an exclusive Slash bandana, a guitar pick tin with Dunlop guitar picks, a cover poster, four guitar art prints, and a certificate of authenticity. The Custom Edition is hand-signed by Slash and is limited to 500 copies worldwide.

"The Collection: Slash" Deluxe edition is presented in a Les Paul slipcase and measures 240 x 340 mm (9.45 x 13.39"). It includes a cover poster, four guitar art prints, and a certificate of authenticity. The initial print run of the Deluxe edition is hand-signed by Slash and is limited to 1,000 copies worldwide.