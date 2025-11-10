SLAYER's KERRY KING Talks Pinball Machines: 'The Music Ones Are Special To Me'

In the video below, SLAYER guitarist Kerry King dives into his decades-long admiration of pinball and how his technical skills as a musician helped him excel across Stern machines.

Kerry says (as transcribed by BLABBERMOUTH.NET): " I'm sure I was in my teens when I used to go to little miniature golf places, and they had pinballs and shit like that. And the game that we were really into back then was the original Pin-Bot. But we played all of 'em."

Regarding his relationship with Stern Pinball, Inc., Kerry said: "Well, Stern guys, I probably got close with them because my friend Gerardo, who's at Reigning Phoenix Music, was friends with one of the main guys at Stern. Now it's just, like, I've known this guy 20 years, and Stern Pinball isn't somebody that endorses people, but I'm as close with those guys as I think a musician can be."

On the topic of his pinball collection, King added: "My pinball collection is small because I live in New York City now. Mine are all more modern. I think my oldest one is 'South Park', and that's probably 25 years old. They're games that me and my wife are into, like we enjoy playing 'Family Guy'. We like the show. The music ones are special to me 'cause I'm a fan of AC/DC, I'm a fan of METALLICA. The ones with the bands that you can pick your own music to play your game, I think that's pretty cool. Like I mentioned, AC/DC, METALLICA, IRON MAIDEN. I played the AEROSMITH one — same thing; super fun. I played the remake of the METALLICA. I like those better because you can actually rock out to songs that you'd just be playing without a pinball game. Like a SLAYER pinball game with pentagrams and very anti-religious things going on. And I know I don't expect it, but it's just fun to say."

