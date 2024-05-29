SLIPKNOT Collaborates With ATLUS On 'Shin Megami Tensei V: Vengeance' Masks

ATLUS today announced a mask collaboration between their upcoming RPG "Shin Megami Tensei V: Vengeance" and legendary heavy metal band SLIPKNOT in the first of two promotional videos for the title. The collaboration in these videos will explore the common themes, visuals, and mood that SLIPKNOT and "Shin Megami Tensei V: Vengeance" share, two iconic forces that are not just similar, but unapologetically metal.

In this first video, Jim Ojala from Ojala Productions, the group behind many of SLIPKNOT's masks, shows the process of creating three different masks based on the demons in the game. As defining visuals for both SLIPKNOT and "Shin Megami Tensei V: Vengeance", Jim demonstrates the design process as he and his team sculpt masks inspired by the demons Gurulu, Daemon, and Loup-Garou. Keep an eye on the ATLUS West socials and YouTube channel for the second "Shin Megami Tensei V: Vengeance" promotional video featuring band members of SLIPKNOT.

"Shin Megami Tensei V: Vengeance" delivers a full-fledged RPG that explores two narrative paths: the original game's Canon of Creation, or the brand-new Canon of Vengeance. This dramatic new tale of revenge introduces brand-new characters, a new area to explore, a new dungeon, more accessible gameplay, an improved battle system, new demon experiences and greater field exploration in this latest entry in the series.

"Shin Megami Tensei V: Vengeance" will be available June 14 for PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Steam and Windows. Pre-order the title on all platforms at atlus.com/smt5v.

ATLUS delivers unforgettable, story-driven gameplay experiences to enthusiastic and dedicated fans around the globe. Established in 1986, ATLUS features a portfolio of beloved and long-running game series including "Persona", which has sold over 22 million units worldwide, and the legendary "Shin Megami Tensei". ATLUS games are published in the west by SEGA Of America, Inc. with its principal office in Irvine, California.