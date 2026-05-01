SOLITUDE AETURNUS Parts Ways With Vocalist ROBERT LOWE, Enlists JASON MCMASTER For MARYLAND DEATHFEST Performance

Long-running Texas-based doom metallers SOLITUDE AETURNUS have parted ways with vocalist Robert Lowe.

The band, which returned to activity in 2024, has played sporadic live shows in the last couple of years, including at the Up The Hammers festival in Greece this past March.

On April 28, SOLITUDE AETURNUS members John Perez (guitar),Edgar Rivera (guitar),Lyle Steadham (bass) and Logan Cade (drums) released the following statement via social medial: "To all our dedicated and loyal fans, we have some significant news to share. After much consideration, the band has decided to part ways with vocalist Robert Lowe. No doubt this will come as a shock to everyone, but we feel this is a necessary change if we are to move forward as an active band.

"We would like to thank Robert for his years of amazing work with the band, and wish him the best in any and all of his future endeavors. This was not an easy decision, of course, but we feel positive about it as we move forward with more shows and other plans.

"No replacement has been named as of yet, however, we will still be performing at the Maryland Deathfest on May 21 with our good friend and fellow Texan, Jason McMaster, stepping in as guest lead vocalist. Many of you know Jason from his fantastic resume of bands, including WATCHTOWER, DANGEROUS TOYS, IGNITOR, and the recent reformation of SA SLAYER. Jason has also performed as guest vocalist for ACCEPT and ARMORED SAINT, so we are confident he can handle the job, and we are excited to bring you a unique and HEAVY performance!

"Thanks to all our fans for your continued support. We will continue to bring you the HEAVY music and performances you expect from SOLITUDE AETURNUS, now and in the future!"

SOLITUDE AETURNUS's latest album, "Alone", came out in 2006.

Formed as SOLITUDE in the spring of 1987, SOLITUDE AETURNUS began after Perez quit his former seminal thrash metal band ROTTING CORPSE. Assembling a group and recording a demo in early 1988, SOLITUDE began planting the seeds within the tape-trading and underground metal network. In late 1988 changes started to occur and the band finally settled on a lineup that consisted of Perez, Rivera, Lowe, Steadham and John "Wolf" Covington on drums. A legal threat from another group forced SOLITUDE to change the name to SOLITUDE AETURNUS during the spring of 1989.

SOLITUDE AETURNUS entered the prestigious Dallas Sound Lab in January of 1990 to record their classic debut album, "Into The Depths Of Sorrow". After some shopping around, the LP eventually caught the attention of Roadrunner Records. Following numerous delays, the album finally saw the light of day in July 1991, a full year and half after it was recorded. No tours followed, although by this time SOLITUDE AETURNUS had already written enough songs for a second album. In March of 1992 the band entered Sound Logic recording studios to begin the sessions for "Beyond The Crimson Horizon". The album was released in July 1992 and eventually a U.S. tour was set up with Paul Dianno's KILLERS. Within a year, the band was dropped from Roadrunner and SOLITUDE AETURNUS had signed a new recording contract with Pavement Records. The band decided to get away from its familiar surroundings and took off for England to record its third album, "Through The Darkest Hour". Recorded in late March 1994 at Rhythm Studios, this was to be SOLITUDE AETURNUS's best work to date, showcasing a more riff-oriented and heavier direction. "Through The Darkest Hour" received critical acclaim all across the globe upon its release in August 1994. The band went on the road with metal legends MERCYFUL FATE for an extensive U.S. tour and shortly after embarked on their first tour of Europe with fellow doom band REVELATION. After this tour, SOLITUDE AETURNUS went through a long break that would last until April 1996, when recording for the next album commenced. During this time Perez started his own Brainticket Records label as well as recording a solo album. The next album, "Downfall", was recorded in Dallas, and despite receiving praise once again for their efforts, SOLITUDE AETURNUS was extremely dissatisfied with the end product. After years of hard knocks and never-ending struggles, the band underwent its first major lineup change, with Steadham leaving to pursue other musical interests. The band continued on, enlisting the services of Teri Pritchard (LAST CHAPTER) in as temporary bassist. It was this lineup that toured Europe in April 1996 with Swedish power metal band MORGANA LAFEY. Another unintentional break followed and a split from Pavement Records eventually occurred. During this time, new bass player Steve Moseley was added to the band. SOLITUDE AETURNUS then signed on to German label Massacre Records in December 1997 and recorded what was to become "Adagio". The band went back to Rhythm Studios in England and the album was recorded in March 1998 and released in June of the same year. The band toured Europe in September 1998 with SAVIOR MACHINE. After several festival shows during the years after "Adagio", SOLITUDE AETURNUS underwent a temporary hiatus with members taking time off to focus on other things. Perez focused his efforts on the Brainticket Records label and also recorded another psychedelic album with his LIQUID SOUND COMPANY in 2003. Moseley, Lowe and Covington formed another group during this time called CONCEPT OF GOD. During this hiatus, Rivera and Covington both left the band. Longtime SOLITUDE fan and veteran metalhead Steve Nichols joined the band on drums in 2005, along with master bassist James Martin. With this new lineup, the band completed a mini tour of Greece and Germany during spring of 2006 and spent countless hours crafting the songs for "Alone", SOLITUDE AETURNUS's sixth studio, which was released in November 2006 via Massacre Records.

Image credit: Nikos Giannakis