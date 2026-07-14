TWIN TEMPLE Announces New SHOOTER JENNINGS-Produced Album 'Doomed Lovers'

Coming on the hot heels of their latest controversy, the Los Angeles-based husband-and-wife duo TWIN TEMPLE — consisting of Alexandra and Zachary James — today announce their third record, "Doomed Lovers", for an October 9 release via their own Pentagrammaton Records, sharing the title-track single via all digital platforms.

Having been abruptly removed from shows this past week by country music artist Charley Crockett for their Satanic imagery, leading to a public invitation to the band from Jack White to support him in Hollywood this September, TWIN TEMPLE additionally have added a set of headlining shows around their previously announced performances supporting DANZIG. Tickets to all headlining dates on-sale to the general public starting Friday.

Discussing the single, TWIN TEMPLE offers: "This is the philosophical centerpiece of the album — a theatrical and confessional take on all or nothing love, the dark side of devotion and centuries old mythic literary Romantic themes. It longs for a love so enduring and eternal that it ultimately consumes, obliterates, and drives one to madness and death. At its core, it asks the question, 'What happens when your lover dies?' But what makes the song unique is that it rejects the conventional and culturally accepted answer — 'I know I should tell you to find someone new/ — in favor of raw, unfiltered and selfish desire, things that would be shameful to speak in mundane reality."

"Doomed Lovers" marks TWIN TEMPLE's boldest chapter yet. Produced by Grammy Award-winning producer Shooter Jennings at the iconic Studio 3 at Sunset Sound in Hollywood, the album continues the band's commitment to classic analog recording while expanding its sonic palette with lush orchestral arrangements performed by a 37-piece orchestra.

Born from one of the darkest periods in the band's personal lives, "Doomed Lovers" is TWIN TEMPLE's most intimate and emotionally revealing work to date. Expanding the cinematic scope of their unmistakable sound while remaining rooted in the timeless traditions of early rock 'n' roll, the album stands as the band's most ambitious and fully realized artistic statement yet.

Regarding the record, TWIN TEMPLE adds: "We poured everything into this new record that we made with Shooter. We wanted to push ourselves creatively and expand the production further than we have before, drawing inspiration from the lush orchestral productions of Roy Orbison, THE RONETTES and THE SHANGRI-LAS, and added in some Countrypolitan flair. We brought in some incredible musicians like Matt Chamberlain and Jay Bellerose, and a 37-piece orchestra. We wanted to make something as beautiful as we possibly could- of course with our dark spin on things.

"The truth is this album was made during one of the darkest periods of our lives. We had been struggling with grief, health issues, addiction, and depression. But day by day, going into Sunset Sound, making music with incredible people who believed in us, and being surrounded by that creativity slowly brought us back to life. We started smiling and laughing again. I was becoming alive again. It connected us to why we fell in love with music in the first place and became our most personal album yet."

Too bold for some, irresistible for others, TWIN TEMPLE have become cultural provocateurs and one of music’s most talked about cross over acts. They have garnered widespread coverage from publications including Rolling Stone, NME, Billboard, American Songwriter, Stereogum, Consequence, Revolver, Kerrang!, Metal Hammer, Loudwire, SF Chronicle, Los Angeles Times and countless others, intrigued by their uncompromising artistic vision, and sparking conversations about artistic freedom, religious freedom, freedom of expression, censorship, and the role of controversy in art, and on a broader sense, the wider role art plays within the cultural landscape.

In an era of imitation, TWIN TEMPLE remains wholly original; a band that has carved out an entirely new musical subgenre, defied expectations at every turn, and continues to prove that the Devil really does have all the best songs.

Tour dates:

Sep. 08 - Albuquerque, NM @ Sunshine Theater

Sep. 11 - San Antonio, TX @ Boeing Center at Tech Port %

Sep. 12 - Houston, TX @ Bayou Music Center %

Sep. 14 - New Orleans, LA @ Fillmore %

Sep. 16 - Oklahoma, OK @ Beer City Music Hall

Sep. 17 - Springfield, MO @ The Regency Live

Sep. 18 - Nashville, TN @ The Pinnacle %

Sep. 20 - Grand Prairie, TX @ Texas Trust Credit Union %

Sep. 22 - Tucson, AZ @ La Rosa

Sep. 26 - Anaheim, CA @ Honda Center %

% with DANZIG

"Doomed Lovers" track listing:

01. Doomed Lovers

02. Possessed

03. I Want Blood

04. Love You To Death

05. Haunt Me

06. Someone In The Walls

07. Monster

08. Nothing Matters

Photo credit: Travis Shinn