STAIND And BREAKING BENJAMIN Announce Summer/Fall 2024 Tour With DAUGHTRY

STAIND and BREAKING BENJAMIN, two titans of the early 2000s rock scene, have announced a co-headline tour, set to ignite stages across the United States this fall. Produced by Live Nation, the 23-city tour kicks off on September 10 at The Pavilion at Star Lake in Burgettstown, Pennsylvania, making stops in Raleigh, Las Vegas, and more before wrapping up in Austin at Germania Insurance Amphitheater on October 25. DAUGHTRY will join the tour as direct support, with LAKEVIEW as the opening act.

Tickets will be available starting with a Citi presale beginning on Tuesday, March 12. Additional presales will run throughout the week ahead of the general onsale beginning Friday, March 15 at 10 a.m. local time at LiveNation.com.

Citi is the official card of the tour. Citi cardmembers will have access to presale tickets beginning Tuesday, March 12 at 10 a.m. local time until Thursday, March 14 at 10 p.m. local time through the Citi Entertainment program.

Tour dates:

Sep. 10 - Burgettstown, PA - The Pavilion at Star Lake #

Sep. 11 - Clarkston, MI - Pine Knob Music Theatre

Sep. 13 - Noblesville, IN - Ruoff Music Center

Sep. 14 - Tinley Park, IL - Credit Union 1 Amphitheatre

Sep. 18 - Gilford, NH - BankNH Pavilion

Sep. 19 - Wantagh, NY - Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater

Sep. 21 - Raleigh, NC - Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek

Sep. 22 - Charlotte, NC - PNC Music Pavilion

Sep. 26 - West Palm Beach, FL - iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre

Sep. 28 - Alpharetta, GA - Ameris Bank Amphitheatre

Oct. 01 - St. Louis, MO - Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre - STL

Oct. 03 - Denver, CO - The JunkYard

Oct. 05 - West Valley City, UT - Utah First Credit Union Amphitheatre

Oct. 06 - Nampa, ID - Ford Idaho Amphitheatre

Oct. 08 - Auburn, WA - White River Amphitheatre

Oct. 09 - Portland, OR - Moda Center

Oct. 13 - Anaheim, CA - Honda Center

Oct. 15 - Las Vegas, NV - Bakkt Theater at Planet Hollywood

Oct. 18 - Phoenix, AZ - Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre

Oct. 19 - Albuquerque, NM - Isleta Amphitheater

Oct. 22 - Dallas, TX - Dos Equis Pavilion

Oct. 24 - The Woodlands, TX - The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion presented by Huntsman ^

Oct. 25 - Austin, TX - Germania Insurance Amphitheater

* Not a Live Nation date

# DAUGHTRY not on this date

^ LAKEVIEW not on this date

STAIND is comprised of lead vocalist and rhythm guitarist Aaron Lewis, lead guitarist Mike Mushok, bassist and backing vocalist Johnny April and drummer Sal Giancarelli. The band was formed in 1995 in Springfield, Massachusetts. Over the course of their career, STAIND has released eight studio albums and twelve top 10 singles, selling over 15 million albums worldwide. "Break The Cycle", released in 2001 and RIAA-certified five times platinum, featured the smash single "It's Been Awhile", one of the most played songs in modern rock radio history, spending 20 weeks at number 1. In 2023, STAIND released their first studio album in twelve years, "Confessions Of The Fallen", which debuted at No. 1 on Billboard's Rock Album chart, and spawned two No. 1 singles at rock radio.

BREAKING BENJAMIN has consistently dominated the rock charts since their debut in 2002 with "Saturate". With ten No. 1 hits, platinum and multi-platinum albums, 8.5 billion streams globally, and a social following of over 6.5 million, they've solidified their global influence and devoted fan base. Their last release, "Aurora", earned them their tenth No. 1 rock radio hit with "Far Away Ft. Scooter Ward". Their previous album, "Ember", debuted at No. 3 on the Billboard Top 200, marking their fourth Top 5 debut. Their track record includes No. 1 hits like "Red Cold River" and "Torn In Two". Both "Aurora" and "Ember" achieved Top 10 status in multiple countries and No. 1 spots across various charts, including Top Alternative Albums, Top Rock Albums, Top Hard Rock Albums and Top Digital Albums.