STEEL PANTHER's SATCHEL Explains How He Stays In Shape On The Road

In a recent interview with Gym Rock Crew, which is hosted by Ramona, a certified fitness coach and metalhead, STEEL PANTHER guitarist Russ "Satchel" Parrish was asked to name his "favorite exercise". He responded (as transcribed by BLABBERMOUTH.NET): "My biggest thing with exercising is I try to change it up because I don't wanna get bored. And if I get bored, I'll stop exercising and I'll be 300 pounds. And it's not good 'cause I love to eat food. So I try to offset it with exercise, which is not a good idea because one of the oldest things you always hear is, like, you can't out-train a bad diet. And I have a tendency to love to eat all kinds of crappy food.

"One of my favorite exercises is definitely pull-ups; I like doing pull-ups," he said.

"Being on the road and learning how to stay active on the road… We've been touring for a long time, and now you can go anywhere and there's gyms like everywhere you go, which is great. But there was a time years ago where it was, like, 'Oh, there's no gym close by.' I would just find places to work out on my own. I'd bring a jump rope with me, a weighted jump rope. That's a good exercise. A weighted jump rope, it only weighs a pound. I have a two-pound jump rope too. The whole rope itself is weighted; it's not just like the handles — it's the actual rope. And that is a great thing to do. A two-pound jump rope feels like you're swinging 30 pounds after five minutes. It's crazy. But jump rope was really good. And that you can do anywhere. Push-ups are great. I've been trying to do squats lately. That's not fun, 'cause, like everybody, I don't like to do my legs as much as other things, but it's important. And I do hanging leg lifts. That's not an easy one. That's a good one, though. I try to switch it up as much as I can, because if you do anything too much, I think your body just gets used to it and you end up not really feeling it as much. So I try to switch up my workouts a lot. That's the main thing."

Asked how long he has been training, Satchel said: "I've been exercising ever since I was a kid. And when I really started getting into guitar, I was pretty young. Well, not pretty young, but like a teenager — 13, 14. But I got really, really into it. Up until that point, when I started playing guitar, I was doing other things, like normal kid stuff, like wrestling and playing soccer and stuff like that. And then I started playing guitar and I was, like, 'This is all I'm gonna do. I'm just gonna get really good at guitar.' And I was playing guitar, like, 10 hours a day. And I realized that I was just doing nothing except sitting on my ass. So I made it a part of my day. I would make sure I went and worked out. Even as a teenager, like 13, 14 years old, I was, like 'I've gotta do something besides practice guitar. Otherwise, I'm just gonna be a big fat pig.' So I started doing that early. But then, as I got older, and once I got into my twenties, I realized that I had to really figure out how to push myself and work out harder in order to see the results. Like right now, especially it's a new year, and everybody gets a new membership and they go to the gym and get on the Stairmaster and after a week they go, 'I look the same. This is horrible.' And then they quit the gym and they wait till next year and then they join the gym again. So the biggest thing for most people is seeing some sort of results. I don't think you necessarily have to see it either. If you feel it —for me, the thing that keeps me motivated and keeps me working out is feeling better now. I don't feel as good if I don't work out. So if I go a couple of days without working out, I crave feeling better and I wanna be active and I wanna go to the gym."

This past December, STEEL PANTHER announced two more legs of its "Feel The Steel 15th Anniversary Tour". The first leg is scheduled for March throughout the United States and the second leg heads to Europe this summer. The U.S. leg of the tour kicks off on March 5 in Lincoln, Nebraska and wraps up on March 28 in Dubuque, Iowa. The tour will make stops in Boise, Idaho; San Francisco, California; Tempe, Arizona and Kansas City, Missouri, to name a few. The European headline leg kicks off on June 18 in Dublin, Ireland before concluding three weeks later on July 6 in Geiselwind, Germany.

Formed in 2000, STEEL PANTHER specializes in imitating and exaggerating the less flattering aspects of 1980s hair metal, with unrepentantly crude, non-PC sexual content as a favorite lyrical theme.

The group's music has been described as "VAN HALEN meets MÖTLEY CRÜE meets RATT meets 'Wayne's World', complete with operatic shrieks, misogyny, shredding guitar solos and libidinal overdrive."

Seventeen years ago, STEEL PANTHER changed its name from METAL SKOOL to its current moniker and shifted the focus of its act from '80s metal covers to originals.

STEEL PANTHER's sixth studio album, "On The Prowl", was released in February 2023.

In September 2022, STEEL PANTHER announced the addition of Spyder as the band's new bassist.

Four months ago, STEEL PANTHER's debut album, "Feel The Steel", was certified gold by the British Phonographic Industry (BPI) for sales in excess of 100,000 copies in the United Kingdom.

"Feel The Steel - 15th Anniversary Edition" was released worldwide on November 15. The 15th-anniversary edition features two tracks that were only released on the original Japanese import: "You Don't Make Me Feel Dumb" and "I Want Your Tits". The album was produced by Jay Ruston (ANTHRAX, COREY TAYLOR).

To celebrate the 15th anniversary of the album, STEEL PANTHER embarked on the first leg of the "Feel The Steel 15th Anniversary Tour". The trek kicked off in Huntington, New York on November 20, 2024 and ran through December 13, 2024 when it wrapped up in Orlando, Florida.