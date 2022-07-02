STEVE HACKETT To Release 'Genesis Revisited Live: Seconds Out & More' In September

Legendary guitarist Steve Hackett has announced "Genesis Revisited Live: Seconds Out & More", the visual document of his 2022 U.K. tour celebrating the classic GENESIS live album. Set for release on September 2 (with vinyl following on the November 25),it sees Steve and his band perform "Seconds Out" in full and in sequence, as well as a selection of solo material including tracks from his most recent studio album, "Surrender Of Silence".

A video of Steve and his band performing the GENESIS track "Squonk" can be seen below.

Steve comments: "I'm so happy to release my 'Seconds Out & More' show… A spectacular night with a band on fire tearing into that magic music combining the true spirit of GENESIS with a fresh virtuosic approach and an extraordinary sound under amazing lights. This show is a feast for both ears and eyes. The best of so many worlds!"

"Genesis Revisited Live: Seconds Out & More" will be available as limited 2CD + Blu-ray and limited 2CD + DVD, both including 5.1 Surround Sound, behind-the-scenes documentary and promo videos. Hackett and his band comprise Roger King, Rob Townsend, Jonas Reingold, Nad Sylvan and Craig Blundell, and they were joined by Amanda Lehmann as special guest on the night. It will also be available as limited gatefold 180g 4LP+2CD, and as digital audio album (in 16-bit and 24-bit audio).

"Genesis Revisited Live: Seconds Out & More" track listing:

01. Apollo Intro

02. Clocks - The Angel Of Mons

03. Held In The Shadows

04. Every Day

05. The Devil's Cathedral

06. Shadow Of The Hierophant

07. Squonk

08. The Carpet Crawlers

09. Robbery, Assault And Battery

10. Afterglow

11. Firth Of Fifth

12. I Know What I Like (In Your Wardrobe)

13. The Lamb Lies Down On Broadway

14. Musical Box (Closing Section)

15. Supper's Ready

16. The Cinema Show

17. Aisle Of Plenty

18. Dance On A Volcano

19. Los Endos

Hackett and his band have just completed a run of shows in New Zealand and Australia, and will continue their "Seconds Out & More" tour in Japan, Europe and North America throughout the rest of year. In September and October, they will present their "Foxtrot At Fifty" 25-date tour in the U.K.

Hackett joined GENESIS at the beginning of 1971 and gained an international reputation as the guitarist in the band's classic lineup alongside Peter Gabriel, Tony Banks, Mike Rutherford and Phil Collins. Hackett's intricate guitar work was a key element of GENESIS's albums from "Nursery Cryme" (1971) to "Wind And Wuthering" (1977) including the classic "Selling England By The Pound".

After leaving GENESIS at the end of 1977, Hackett's solo career, which now spans more than 30 albums, has demonstrated his extraordinary versatility with both electric and acoustic guitar. Hackett is renowned as both an immensely talented and innovative rock musician and a virtuoso classical guitarist and composer and this was recognized in 2010 when he was inducted into the Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame. He has also worked alongside Steve Howe of YES in the supergroup GTR.

Hackett's compositions take influences from many genres, including jazz, classical and blues. For his later studio works "The Night Siren" (2017) and "At The Edge Of Light" (2019),Hackett has explored the influences of world music. Recent tours have seen Hackett celebrate his time with GENESIS, including a spectacular 2018 tour in which he realized a long-held ambition to perform the works of GENESIS live with his band and an orchestra.

The lockdown enforced by the 2020 global pandemic has proven to be a particularly creative period for Hackett. He began by releasing "Selling England By The Pound & Spectral Mornings: Live At Hammersmith", a live recording of 2019's hugely successful tour celebrating that GENESIS classic together with the 40th anniversary of one of his most-loved solo albums. Lockdown also gave Hackett the opportunity to write and record two new studio albums, the U.K. classical chart hit "Under A Mediterranean Sky" and the forthcoming "Surrender Of Silence".