STONE TEMPLE PILOTS Cancel Five Shows On U.S. Tour With HALESTORM And BLACK STONE CHERRY

STONE TEMPLE PILOTS have pulled out of the last five shows on their U.S. tour with HALESTORM and BLACK STONE CHERRY after a member of their touring party tested positive for COVID-19.

Earlier today (Tuesday, May 24),STONE TEMPLE PILOTS issued the following statement via social media: "During routine Covid-19 testing, we have discovered that a member of our touring party has tested positive. Out of an abundance of caution, we must regretfully cancel the remaining shows on our tour with HALESTORM. The 5 dates are Evansville, Tulsa, Deadwood, Moorhead, and Missoula. HALESTORM and BLACK STONE CHERRY will still be performing as scheduled.

"Thank you to everybody who has come out to see a show, and an extra special thank you to HALESTORM. We'll be back out there as soon as we can."

Affected shows:

May 24 - Evansville, IN @ Ford Center

May 25 - Tulsa, OK @ Tulsa Theater

May 27 - Deadwood, SD @ Outlaw Square

May 28 - Moorhead, MN @ Bluestem Amphitheater

May 30 - Missoula, MT @ Kettlehouse Amphitheater

Last November, STONE TEMPLE PILOTS scrapped the remaining shows on their tour — including an appearance at the Welcome To Rockville festival in Daytona Beach, Florida — after a "member" of the band's "organization" also tested positive for COVID-19.

STONE TEMPLE PILOTS features three original members — bassist Robert DeLeo, guitarist Dean DeLeo and drummer Eric Kretz.

Singer Jeff Gutt, a 46-year-old Michigan native who spent time in the early-2000s nu-metal act DRY CELL, among other bands, and was a contestant on "The X Factor", joined STONE TEMPLE PILOTS after beating out roughly 15,000 hopefuls during an extended search that began more than a year earlier.

Original STONE TEMPLE PILOTS singer Scott Weiland, who reunited with the group in 2010 after an eight-year hiatus but was dismissed in 2013, died in December 2015 of a drug overdose.

Chester Bennington, who joined STP in early 2013, departed nearly three years later to spend more time with his main band LINKIN PARK. Bennington committed suicide in July 2017.

STONE TEMPLE PILOTS released their first all-acoustic album, titled "Perdida", in February 2020. The disc was Gutt's second with STP. His recording debut with the group was on its self-titled seventh album, which arrived in March 2018.

This past March, STONE TEMPLE PILOTS completed the "Under The Southern Stars" tour of Australia with CHEAP TRICK, BUSH, ROSE TATTOO, ELECTRIC MARY and BLACK REBEL MOTORCYCLE CLUB.