STÖNER Feat. Former KYUSS Members BRANT BJORK And NICK OLIVERI: Live Album 'Hittin' The Bitchin' Switch' Due In October

July 10, 2024

STÖNER, the supergroup formed by desert rock godfathers and long-time compadres Brant Bjork (founding member of KYUSS, also former member of FU MANCHU),Nick Oliveri (MONDO GENERATOR, former member of KYUSS, QUEENS OF THE STONE AGE) and Ryan Güt, will release a new live album "Hittin' The Bitchin' Switch", on October 11 via Heavy Psych Sounds.

The LP's first single, a cover of KYUSS's "Green Machine", can be streamed below.

STÖNER previously released two studio full-length albums and one EP on Heavy Psych Sounds.

Celebrating three studio records and three years of intensive touring across Europe, North America and Australia/New Zealand, STÖNER is ready to embark you on their groove-laden live experience with "Hittin' The Bitchin' Switch". Coming in a gorgeous double LP gatefold edition, the album features the band's greatest hits as well as their acclaimed covers of the KYUSS classics "Gardenia" and "Green Machine". It was recorded live at Altroquando in Treviso, Italy by Matteo Pillon, engineered, mixed and mastered by Tommaso Mantelli and Max Ear at Lesder Studio. It will be issued in ultra-limited colored vinyl (two versions),limited magenta vinyl, classic black vinyl, CD digipack and digital.

"Hittin' The Bitchin' Switch" track listing:

01. A Million Beers
02. Party March
03. The Older Kids
04. Rad Stays Rad
05. Evel Never Dies
06. Night Tripper vs No Brainer
07. Stand Down
08. Own Yer Blues
09. It Ain't Free
10. R.A.M.O.N.E.S.
11. Tribe - Fly Girl
12. Strawberry Creek
13. Nothin'
14. Gardenia (KYUSS cover)
15. Green Machine (KYUSS cover)

STÖNER's debut album, "Stoners Rule", came out in June 2021 via Heavy Psych Sounds. A follow-up effort, "Totally...", arrived in May 2022.

Released in 2023, the "Boogie To Baja" EP comprised of five songs recorded in the same sessions as "Totally..."

Brant told Outlaws Of The Sun about how STÖNER came together: "Nick called me up and wanted to jam. So we got together and we were having a blast and this felt right. It was cool all of us playing together. It felt like we were kids starting out again just playing for the fun of it without any outside pressure.

"We all put our musical influences into this via original jam sessions," he added. "This feels like a mixture of punk rock, metal, blues rock and hard rock. Some stuff we're already known for and some stuff that will surprise and hopefully entertain people."

Brant went on to call STÖNER "a full-time thing. We've got long-term plans for STÖNER and the music that we create."

According to Bjork, "it's been nothing but fun playing with Nick and my drummer Ryan Güt. I wanted to do something different and STÖNER allowed me the opportunity to do this," he said. "This project feels right for me. It feels good vibing new ideas off Nick, who is one of my closest friends."

