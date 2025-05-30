STRAY FROM THE PATH Surprise Releases Final Album 'Clockworked'

STRAY FROM THE PATH — Drew Dijorio (vocals),Tom Williams (guitar),Anthony Altamura (bass) and Craig Reynolds (drums) — has surprised released its final album, "Clockworked" today (Friday, May 30) via SharpTone Records. The band also dropped the video for "Shot Caller". Watch it below.

STRAY FROM THE PATH comments: "We are excited and grateful to announce our final album 'Clockworked' is out now. Available in record stores today, shipping immediately from web stores and streaming in its entirety on all platforms."

The band continues: "The four of us, Anthony, Craig, Drew and Tom, have been touring together as a unit for almost 10 years, and now it feels like the right time to put the band to rest.

"We've gone on to make amazing records together, tour the world, and have been fortunate to gain the support of people, more than we could have asked for. We get to go out on our own accord, on a final record and do some final tours celebrating the band one last time with the people who gave us a great career.

"Listen to 'Clockworked' and keep your eyes peeled for further touring announcements."

STRAY FROM THE PATH finishes by saying: "This is a mutual decision — there's no bad blood, we love each other, and we love you all. In the next couple weeks, we will be announcing our final tour dates, and after 2025, we will be putting the band to rest. Looking forward to celebrating the band one last time together for the rest of 2025."

"Clockworked" track listing:

01. Kubrick Stare

02. Fuck Them All To Hell

03. Shot Caller

04. Can't Help Myself

05. Clockworked (feat. Florent Salfati)

06. Shocker

07. Bodies In The Dark (feat. Jeff Moreira)

08. Can I Have Your Autograph?

09. You're Not That Guy

10. A Life In Four Chapters

Over the course of two decades, STRAY FROM THE PATH has unleashed a series of fan-favorite albums, including "Villains" (2008),"Make Your Own History" (2009),"Rising Sun" (2011),"Anonymous" (2013),"Subliminal Criminals" (2015),"Only Death Is Real" (2017) and "Internal Atomics" (2019). Meanwhile, 2022's "Euthanasia" represented a critical high watermark. Of the latter, Alternative Press raved, "After two decades of politically incendiary, hip-hop-indebted metalcore, this is their bleakest and most furious." Rating it 4 out of 5, Kerrang! hailed it as "scorching." In 2024, STRAY FROM THE PATH returned to the studio with longtime producer and frequent collaborator Will Putney (BODY COUNT, KNOCKED LOOSE, VEIN.FM) for what will become their final release — "Clockworked".