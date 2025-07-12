Sweden's LIV SIN Releases New Single 'Run' From Upcoming 'Close Your Eyes' Album

Swedish modern metal force LIV SIN has released "Run", the second single from the band's upcoming album, "Close Your Eyes", due out August 8 via Seek & Strike. Inspired by the chilling true story of a Mexican cult, "Run" channels its dark narrative into a fierce, adrenaline-fueled metal assault.

Fronted by the formidable Liv Jagrell (ex-SISTER SIN),LIV SIN fuses aggressive riff-heavy intensity with soaring melodies, steadily forging their path on the global metal scene.

Liv comments: "For this song, the word run kept popping back into my head, so I immediately started to write around that word. At that time, I listened a lot to a podcast about different cults and I got inspired by a Mexican cult led by Silvia Meraz. She got arrested in 2012 for killing three people in her neighborhood, some of them only kids, as a human sacrifice to Santa Muerte. It is so hard to imagine how anyone can do such a horrible thing, but it does make a good story for a song. The riff and drum ideas started out from inspiration of a stompy and solid Rammstein groove, making it sound massive and groovy, so people want to jump around to it.

"The video for this song is a stylish performance clip with quick editing that hopefully induces a stressful feeling invoking a need to get up and run! We hope you enjoy it."

A dynamic five-piece born from the ashes of SISTER SIN, LIV SIN delivers a sound steeped in modern metal, melodic hooks and uncompromising intensity. Since their formation, the band has built a reputation for soul-stirring live shows and an authentic connection with fans.

Alongside Jagrell (vocals) are Per Bjevoluk (drums),Daniel Skoglund (bass),Sonny Larsson (lead guitar) and Ante Mäkelä (rhythm guitar),each bringing unique musical influences and personal passions to the table, from painting and folk music to animal rescue, yoga and music education. Their collective energy is channeled into creating cathartic anthems for a global audience.

Rooted deeply in Swedish culture, several members of LIV SIN are dedicated to preserving the nation's rich tradition of folk music, community art and craftsmanship. Sonny is an accomplished folk guitarist and painter, while Ante works in cultural education, championing the music and arts institutions that have helped define "the Swedish music wonder". Their love for traditional sounds and storytelling often seeps into their songwriting and creative aesthetic.

The upcoming album began to reveal its dark heart last month with the release of the powerful title track, "Close Your Eyes". Confronting the grim realities of human trafficking, the track features a striking guest vocal performance from Lars Palmqvist of SCAR SYMMETRY. Mixed by acclaimed producer Tue Madsen (BABYMETAL, MESHUGGAH),the album promises a heavy, unflinching sonic journey.

"Close Your Eyes" track listing:

01. Praise The Winners

02. Run

03. Close Your Eyes

04. Louder

05. It's Not Your Life

06. Above The Line

07. The Shadow March

08. Shades Of The Sun

09. Raven

10. I Refuse

11. The Mask

12. Hold It Together