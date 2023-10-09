SYSTEM OF A DOWN And SLIPKNOT To Headline SICK NEW WORLD 2024 Festival

SYSTEM OF A DOWN And SLIPKNOT To Headline SICK NEW WORLD 2024 FestivalOctober 9, 2023
Following a meteorically successful inaugural year, Sick New World is set to return to the Las Vegas Festival Grounds April 27, 2024 with an enormous collection of the world's biggest hard rock, alternative, and up and coming artists. With a closing performance from returning headliner SYSTEM OF A DOWN, this colossal lineup features over 65 artists across five stages, including SLIPKNOT, BRING ME THE HORIZON, A PERFECT CIRCLE, ALICE IN CHAINS, Danny Elfman, BAD OMENS, SLEEP TOKEN, KNOCKED LOOSE, and many more.
Fans can sign up now for the festival SMS list at SickNewWorldFest.com to receive an access code for the presale that will begin Friday, October 13 at 10 a.m. PT. Any remaining tickets following the presale will go on sale to the general public on Friday, October 13 at 2 p.m. PT. GA, GA+, VIP, and VIP Cabana Tickets will be available, with layaway payment plans starting at $19.99 down.
VIP packages include preferred viewing areas, charging stations, a dedicated entry lane at the festival entrance, air-conditioned restrooms, and more. VIP Cabanas are available with exclusive viewing areas, featuring VIP service including food vouchers and select complimentary beverages, expedited entry and more. Sick New World has partnered with Jampack to offer hotel and ticket packages with exclusive amenities, including discount rates on select Las Vegas hotels.
For the full list of available tickets, packages, and the amenities included in each, please visit SickNewWorldFest.com.
Confirmed artists:
SYSTEM OF A DOWN
SLIPKNOT
A PERFECT CIRCLE
ALICE IN CHAINS
BRING ME THE HORIZON
DANNY ELFMAN
PRIMUS
SLOWDIVE
BAD OMENS
SLEEP TOKEN
LAMB OF GOD
KNOCKED LOOSE
BABYMETAL
POLYPHIA
ICE NINE KILLS
MOTIONLESS IN WHITE
LORNA SHORE
SWANS
SPIRITBOX
BLACK VEIL BRIDES
WAGE WAR
LOATHE
THE GARDEN
DUSTER
KITTIE
SEVENDUST
HELMET
VOWWS
KILLING JOKE
DRAIN
JINJER
SLAUGHTER TO PREVAIL
KUBLAI KHAN TX
VEIN.FM
SUNAMI
CODE ORANGE
SHE PAST AWAY
NITZER EBB
FRONT LINE ASSEMBLY
HAVE A NICE LIFE
FRONT 242
VNV NATION
LORDS OF ACID
COMBICHRIST
DOPE
DAYSEEKER
SKINDRED
FLESHWATER
3TEETH
TAPROOT
NONPOINT
POWERMAN 5000
PALEFACE SWISS
STATIC-X
INCENDIARY
SUPERHEAVEN
DROP NINETEENS
TRASH TALK
FEAR FACTORY
WEDNESDAY 13
BETTER LOVERS
STATIC DRESS
KIM DRACULA
6ARELYHUMAN
GLARE
QUANNIC
ZULU
FURY
GEL
SPY
VIOLENT VIRA
SNOW STRIPPERS
ULTRA SUNN
Sick New World is produced by Live Nation, Redrock Entertainment and Velvet Hammer Music And Management Group.
