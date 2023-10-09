SYSTEM OF A DOWN And SLIPKNOT To Headline SICK NEW WORLD 2024 Festival

Following a meteorically successful inaugural year, Sick New World is set to return to the Las Vegas Festival Grounds April 27, 2024 with an enormous collection of the world's biggest hard rock, alternative, and up and coming artists. With a closing performance from returning headliner SYSTEM OF A DOWN, this colossal lineup features over 65 artists across five stages, including SLIPKNOT, BRING ME THE HORIZON, A PERFECT CIRCLE, ALICE IN CHAINS, Danny Elfman, BAD OMENS, SLEEP TOKEN, KNOCKED LOOSE, and many more.

Fans can sign up now for the festival SMS list at SickNewWorldFest.com to receive an access code for the presale that will begin Friday, October 13 at 10 a.m. PT. Any remaining tickets following the presale will go on sale to the general public on Friday, October 13 at 2 p.m. PT. GA, GA+, VIP, and VIP Cabana Tickets will be available, with layaway payment plans starting at $19.99 down.

VIP packages include preferred viewing areas, charging stations, a dedicated entry lane at the festival entrance, air-conditioned restrooms, and more. VIP Cabanas are available with exclusive viewing areas, featuring VIP service including food vouchers and select complimentary beverages, expedited entry and more. Sick New World has partnered with Jampack to offer hotel and ticket packages with exclusive amenities, including discount rates on select Las Vegas hotels.

For the full list of available tickets, packages, and the amenities included in each, please visit SickNewWorldFest.com.

Confirmed artists:

SYSTEM OF A DOWN

SLIPKNOT

A PERFECT CIRCLE

ALICE IN CHAINS

BRING ME THE HORIZON

DANNY ELFMAN

PRIMUS

SLOWDIVE

BAD OMENS

SLEEP TOKEN

LAMB OF GOD

KNOCKED LOOSE

BABYMETAL

POLYPHIA

ICE NINE KILLS

MOTIONLESS IN WHITE

LORNA SHORE

SWANS

SPIRITBOX

BLACK VEIL BRIDES

WAGE WAR

LOATHE

THE GARDEN

DUSTER

KITTIE

SEVENDUST

HELMET

VOWWS

KILLING JOKE

DRAIN

JINJER

SLAUGHTER TO PREVAIL

KUBLAI KHAN TX

VEIN.FM

SUNAMI

CODE ORANGE

SHE PAST AWAY

NITZER EBB

FRONT LINE ASSEMBLY

HAVE A NICE LIFE

FRONT 242

VNV NATION

LORDS OF ACID

COMBICHRIST

DOPE

DAYSEEKER

SKINDRED

FLESHWATER

3TEETH

TAPROOT

NONPOINT

POWERMAN 5000

PALEFACE SWISS

STATIC-X

INCENDIARY

SUPERHEAVEN

DROP NINETEENS

TRASH TALK

FEAR FACTORY

WEDNESDAY 13

BETTER LOVERS

STATIC DRESS

KIM DRACULA

6ARELYHUMAN

GLARE

QUANNIC

ZULU

FURY

GEL

SPY

VIOLENT VIRA

SNOW STRIPPERS

ULTRA SUNN

Sick New World is produced by Live Nation, Redrock Entertainment and Velvet Hammer Music And Management Group.