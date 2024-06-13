SYSTEM OF A DOWN Bassist's SEVEN HOURS AFTER VIOLET Project Releases Debut Single 'Paradise'

SEVEN HOURS AFTER VIOLET, the new project featuring SYSTEM OF A DOWN bassist Shavo Odadjian, vocalist Taylor Barber (LEFT TO SUFFER),WINDS OF PLAGUE guitarist Michael Montoya (a.k.a. Morgoth Beatz, a producer and songwriter who has previously collaborated with Travis Barker, JuiceWrld, Lil Xan, Jonathan Davis, ISSUES and many more),guitarist/backing vocalist Alejandro Aranda (a.k.a. Scarypoolparty, "American Idol") and Josh Johnson (WINDS OF PLAGUE),has dropped its debut single, "Paradise". The release also marks the launch of Shavo's new joint label venture 1336 Records in partnership with Sumerian Music Group.

Speaking about "Paradise", Shavo says: "The song opens the album and showcases the various dynamics we explore throughout which makes it the perfect introduction to SEVEN HOURS AFTER VIOLET.

"I've been making music for over 30 years. I wanted to do something super heavy but melodic and come back to my roots. Until this band, every side project I've done has been outside of the walls of heavy music. I steered away from anything heavy because SYSTEM OF A DOWN is heavy. Once I got I started with SEVEN HOURS AFTER VIOLET, I had to let go of that. I said, 'Let me go with my gut and do what I'm best at.' For the first time ever in my career, I just said, 'As long as I love it, I don't give a fuck what anybody else thinks,' and that was extremely liberating. SEVEN HOURS AFTER VIOLET is the result. It's my favorite thing I've done since SYSTEM and I can't wait for the world to hear it."

The accompanying music video for "Paradise" is a collaborative effort with creative direction being overseen by Shavo and Adam Mason, who also shot the video. Editing was handled by Arben and Kuj Durollari of BOND, who are also working with the band to design their creative assets.

Shavo describes the creative process: "The video for 'Paradise' is a little trippy, it's a little psychedelic, it's a little dark and beautiful all at once. We shot it with only two takes per band member, but despite those restrictions, I think we made a really cool video."

The launch of 1336 Records is a significant milestone for Shavo. He says: "I didn't just want to sign the band to a label, which is why we signed the deal with Ash Avildsen and Sumerian. I now have my new imprint called 1336 Records. It gives me a lot of creative control and also the ability to bring other acts that I find interesting on board later in the future, so I'm really excited about that."

Sumerian Music Group founder and CEO Ash Avildsen adds: "SYSTEM OF A DOWN is one of the most important and influential bands of my generation, as well as one of my all-time favorites. When I first heard Shavo was putting together a group of young, cutting-edge musicians around him to form a new band, I immediately got excited just as a fan to hear what it was. After a first listen of SEVEN HOURS AFTER VIOLET and seeing who the metal group of Avengers he assembled around him to play in it, I knew it had to be on Sumerian. So I pursued it hard and after one epic lunch together at the Sunset Marquis, Shavo and I were creative business partners ready to unleash the next great thing in heavy music together. I am humbled and honored he has chosen to team up with Sumerian to launch SEVEN HOURS AFTER VIOLET and 1336."

SEVEN HOURS AFTER VIOLET will make its live debut at this year's Mayhem festival, set to take place on October 12 at the Glen Helen Amphitheatre in San Bernardino.

When the universe aligns, magic happens. This was certainly the case when Odadjian, the legendary bass player of SYSTEM OF A DOWN, crossed paths with platinum-selling producer, songwriter and guitarist Morgoth at a party on 2.22.22. Their initial sessions were a spontaneous combustion of creativity, transforming from a potential solo venture into a full-fledged band. Shavo recalls: "We wrote a song right away. It wasn't like any writing session I had been part of before; riffs were just flowing out of me without me even having to try. Every time I felt like I couldn't write anything. Morgoth would hand me a guitar and say, 'Go, go, go'. I needed that, you know? I needed someone to push me when I wasn't pushing myself. "

As music continued to pour out in torrents, with Shavo writing and performing all the guitar and bass parts and Morgoth producing and providing the beats, atmospherics and FX, Morgoth suggested they turn it into a Shavo solo project. However, with his eye now firmly set on the live arena, Shavo decided to create a full band.

Finding the right vocal talent to complement the musical landscape created by Shavo and Morgoth was crucial. Morgoth's recommendation of Taylor Barber from LEFT TO SUFFER was a game changer. Shavo was blown away. "He was singing in falsetto one minute and growling the next — it was ridiculous," the bassist states. "He became the singer because he knocked every song out of the park."

With Shavo on bass and Morgoth on guitar, the band also brought in Morgoth's WINDS OF PLAGUE bandmate Josh Johnson on drums and Alejandro Aranda, known for his solo project SCARYPOOLPARTY and as runner-up on "American Idol", as lead guitarist and backing vocalist.

Once the new music was complete, mixed by Zach Jones and mastered by Maor Applebaum, Shavo partnered with Avildsen to create 1336 Records, with SEVEN HOURS AFTER VIOLET being the first signing.

SEVEN HOURS AFTER VIOLET is:

Taylor Barber - Vocals

Morgoth - Guitar, Production

Shavo Odadjian - Bass

Alejandro Aranda - Guitar/Backing Vocals

Josh Johnson - Drums

In April 2023, Odadjian spoke to the 96.7 KCAL-FM program "Wired In The Empire" about his solo LP, saying: "I started this solo project with Morgoth Beatz; he's my producer and he's also the guitar player for the group. And it's heavy. I'm back to my roots — no hip-hop. I think it's the heaviest I've ever been, and it's just flowing out of me.

"We have a track with — I'm gonna say it — Jonathan Davis [of KORN]," Shavo revealed. "I'm working on that one right now. We have the choruses and the first verse, and I'm gonna do a little breakdown, and I think we've got one. That's 12 — number 12. So we're 12 songs into the solo record. I'm very excited about that."

Photo credit: Max McGuire