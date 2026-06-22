TESLA's FRANK HANNON On Celebrating 40th Anniversary Of 'Mechanical Resonance': 'There's Been Talk Of Some Other Reunion Tours, Possibly In 2027'

In a new interview with J.J. Caithcart of Different Stages Radio, TESLA guitarist Frank Hannon spoke about his band's "The Return Of The Carnival Of Sins" tour with MÖTLEY CRÜE and EXTREME. The trek will begin on July 17 in Burgettstown, Pennsylvania, and will wind its way through the United States before concluding on September 26 in Ridgefield, Washington. He said (as transcribed by BLABBERMOUTH.NET): "We have been gearing up for this tour since we got the news that [MÖTLEY CRÜE bassist] Nikki Sixx was considering us for it. We started practicing and honing in some things. We have a rehearsal set up next week where we're gonna really work on our show, some visual presentations behind the band, video screens. And we're the middle slot. We're sandwiched in between two powerhouse bands, EXTREME and MÖTLEY CRÜE, so you know, we're right in the middle there, and TESLA is really gearing up for it."

Frank added: "We toured with MÖTLEY CRÜE for months back on the 'Dr. Feelgood' tour, we opened for them. So it is kind of a reunion in a way. And we have mad respect for them and EXTREME, and so we're gonna be on our game for sure."

Asked if there are any plans for TESLA to celebrate the fortieth anniversary of the band's debut album, "Mechanical Resonance", which came out in December 1986, Frank said: "At this point, it's funny, man. Every time we turn around, there's a new anniversary [laughs], a new celebration. But forty's a big one. We did put out a 'Mechanical Resonance Live', and I think that was for the 30th anniversary. But, yeah, there's been talk of some other reunion tours, possibly in 2027, around the 40th anniversary. But it's not something that I can really mention right now. Nothing is concrete, and I can't jinx anything by mentioning any names."

He continued: "We're always celebrating these anniversaries now, it seems, and it's pretty wild. I can't believe it. At the time, 40 years ago, I was 18, 19 years old and had written those songs on that first album when I was 16 and 17 years old. Just a kid, man. But I had discovered guitar when I was 10 years old, so I was already pretty far along in my music, songwriting and guitar-playing ability, but still a very young kid in my mind and very shy and timid, and didn't realize what was happening at the time. And I'm so grateful I met up with [TESLA bassist] Brian Wheat, who was a little older than me, and he and I together put the band together and worked hard together and kept it together all this time. And the word 'reflections' is very appropriate, 'cause now at this point in my life I reflect on all of that that we did and those different ups and downs, and it's just mind-boggling to me."

TESLA's new album, "Homage", is set for release on July 17, 2026, via Frontiers Music Srl.

The LP finds the band returning to its roots with a collection of covers honoring some of rock's most timeless hits.

When "Homage" was first announced in April, TESLA shared its cover of CLIMAX BLUES BAND's iconic track "I Love You" (2026 version). The single arrived alongside an official video.

In May, TESLA shared its cover of QUEEN's 1977 classic "Spread Your Wings".

The songs on "Homage" were chosen for a variety of reasons, primarily representing some of the greatest vocalists of all time, including Elvis Presley, Freddie Mercury, Sam Cooke, David Ruffin, Etta James and James Brown. Additional selections reflect songs the band grew up hearing on the radio and on their turntables.

Last October, TESLA completed a five-song Las Vegas residency at the House Of Blues Las Vegas inside Mandalay Bay Resort And Casino. During this exclusive run of shows, TESLA touched all sides of its unique discography, including the heavier edge of electric songs like "Modern Day Cowboy", "Hang Tough" and "Edison's Medicine", as well as the band's acoustic-driven songs such as "Signs" and "Love Song" (two Top 10 Billboard-charting hits).

TESLA previously held a residency at the House Of Blues in April 2024.

TESLA's latest six-song EP, "All About Love", was released in November 2024. The EP included four versions of "All About Love" (acoustic, electric, hybrid, live); a live version of "Walk Away", a concert favorite from "Reel To Real, Vol. 1"; and another new song, "From The Heart", an instrumental track by Hannon.

Some fans criticized TESLA for adopting a 1980s-style polished production for its latest album, 2019's "Shock". The follow-up to June 2014's "Simplicity" was helmed by DEF LEPPARD guitarist Phil Collen, whose own group is no stranger to slicked-up, glossy-sounding recordings.

In September 2023, TESLA released the official music video for its cover of AEROSMITH's "S.O.S. (Too Bad)". The song was a bonus track on TESLA's live album, "Full Throttle Live!", which arrived in May 2023. The LP included the band's "Time To Rock!" single, plus other songs, all recorded in August 2022 at Full Throttle Saloon in Sturgis, South Dakota.

In September 2021, original TESLA drummer Troy Luccketta announced that he would "take a little time from the road" to spend with family and friends. He has since been replaced at TESLA's gigs and in the recording studio by Steve Brown, the younger brother of former DOKKEN drummer Mick Brown.

TESLA's debut album, 1986's "Mechanical Resonance", went platinum on the strength of the hits "Modern Day Cowboy" and "Little Suzi". The 1989 follow-up album, "The Great Radio Controversy", produced five hits, including "Heaven's Trail (No Way Out)" and "Love Song", which hit the pop Top Ten.