TESTAMENT Announces March/April 2026 U.S. Tour With OVERKILL And DESTRUCTION

San Francisco Bay Area thrashers TESTAMENT have announced the U.S. leg of their "Thrash Of The Titans" world tour. The trek, which will launch in March, unites the band with fellow thrash legends OVERKILL and DESTRUCTION for one of the fiercest tours of the new year.

TESTAMENT frontman Chuck Billy says: "2026 looks like it is going to start with an explosion with the 'Thrash Of The Titans' tour. Joining us will be our metal brothers OVERKILL and DESTRUCTION. Our friendship has almost reached four decades. This is gonna be a thrash metal show you don't wanna miss!"

OVERKILL vocalist Bobby "Blitz" Ellsworth states: "March can't come soon enough. We are stoked to be part of this killer package, that will lay waste to the States! Let's get this show on the road!"

DESTRUCTION bassist Schmier adds: "This is killer news — the 'Thrash Of The Titans' tour is finally hitting America! So many fans have been shouting for this, and now it’s happening. The best tours happen when you roll with bands you respect, bands you can raise hell with — and when the bill just hits hard."

Tickets go on sale on Friday, December 19 at 10:00 a.m. local time.

2026 "Thrash Of The Titans" U.S. tour dates:

Mar. 14 - Portland, OR - Roseland theater

Mar. 15 - Boise, ID - Treefort Music Hall

Mar. 16 - Salt Lake City, UT - Rockwell at the Complex

Mar. 18 - Denver, CO - Summit Music Hall

Mar. 20 - Milwaukee, WI - The Rave

Mar. 21 - Minneapolis, MN - The Fillmore

Mar. 22 - Chicago, IL - Ramova Theatre

Mar. 24 - Detroit, MI - St. Andrew's Hall

Mar. 25 - Cleveland, OH - Agora Ballroom

Mar. 27 - Worcester, MA - The Palladium

Mar. 28 - Sayreville, NJ - Starland Ballroom

Mar. 29 - Reading, PA - Club Reverb

Mar. 31 - Atlanta, GA - Buckhead Theater

Apr. 01 - St. Petersburg, FL - Jannus Live

Apr. 03 - Houston, TX - House of Blues

Apr. 04 - Dallas, TX - The Bomb Factory

Apr. 05 - San Antonio, TX - Aztec Theatre

Apr. 08 - Phoenix, AZ - The Van Buren

Apr. 09 - Los Angeles, CA - The Belasco

Apr. 10 - Berkeley, CA - The UC Theatre (no OVERKILL)

TESTAMENT's latest album, "Para Bellum", came out on October 10 via Nuclear Blast. The LP was recorded with Juan Urteaga and mixed for the first time by Jens Bogren. The cover art was once again painted by Eliran Kantor.

When "Para Bellum" was first announced in August, it was accompanied by the official music video for the LP's first single, "Infanticide A.I.", directed by Joey Durango.

A couple of years ago, TESTAMENT entered a new partnership with Nuclear Blast which secured the first six albums of the band's catalog in the United States. Starting in late 2023 the band saw the re-release of the first two albums. In January 2025, the reissue of TESTAMENT's third album, the band's seminal 1989 effort "Practice What You Preach", was made available. The original master of the album was released as a CD, an orange bone swirl LP, a limited-edition orange cassette (700 worldwide),and a limited-edition long box (CD, sticker, and button, limited to 500).

OVERKILL is scheduled to enter the studio before the end of the year to begin recording the follow-up to the band's latest album, "Scorched", which came out in April 2023 via Nuclear Blast.

In August 2024, OVERKILL confirmed Jeramie Kling as the group's new drummer. Kling joined the veteran New Jersey thrash metal outfit as the replacement for Jason Bittner, who announced his exit from OVERKILL earlier that month.

Bittner joined OVERKILL in 2017 and played drums on the band's last two studio albums, 2019's "The Wings Of War" and the aforementioned "Scorched".

DESTRUCTION's 16th studio album, "Birth Of Malice", was released on March 7 via Napalm Records.

Schmier is joined in DESTRUCTION's current lineup by guitarists Martin Furia and Damir Eskić, along with drummer Randy Black.

"Birth Of Malice" was recorded at Switzerland's Little Creek Studio by V.O. Pulver. Furia mixed and mastered the masterpiece at The Black Mancave in Hannover, Germany.

DESTRUCTION's massive career has seen many successes, with the band hitting stages at the world's biggest festivals around the world like Hellfest, Wacken Open Air, Graspop Metal Meeting and México Metal Fest.

In August 2021, DESTRUCTION officially parted ways with founding guitarist Mike Sifringer and replaced him with Martin Furia. The Argentinian-born, Belgian-based Furia is best known for his work as sound engineer and producer for such bands as NERVOSA and EVIL INVADERS.

Photo credit: Fred Kowalo