THE BLACK CROWES Announce Spring/Summer 2026 'Southern Hospitality' U.S. Tour

THE BLACK CROWES have announced a massive spring/summer 2026 U.S. tour. The "Southern Hospitality" trek will kick off on May 17 in Austin, Texas and wrap up on August 20 in Mountain View, California. WHISKEY MYERS will co-headline the tour, with SOUTHALL providing support for most of the shows. A co-headlining gig with TEDESCHI TRUCKS BAND will take place on August 17 at the Hollywood Bowl in Hollywood, California.

An artist presale will begin Tuesday, February 3, with the general on-sale starting on Friday, February 6 at 10 a.m. local time.

THE BLACK CROWES spring/summer 2026 tour dates:

May 17 - Austin, TX - Moody Center^

May 19 - Rogers, AR - Walmart AMP^

May 21 - Nashville, TN - Bridgestone Arena^

May 23 - Alpharetta, GA - Ameris Bank Amphitheater^

May 24 - Birmingham, AL - Coca-Cola Amp^

May 26 - Brandon, MS - Brandon Amphitheater^

May 27 - Orange Beach, AL - The Wharf Amphitheater^

May 30 - Hollywood, FL - Hard Rock Live^

May 31 - Tampa, FL - MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre^

June 2 - St. Augustine, FL - St. Augustine Amphitheatre*~

June 4 - Augusta, GA - Bell Auditorium*~

June 6 - Charlotte, NC - Truliant Amphitheater^

June 7 - Raleigh, NC - Coastal Credit Union Music Park^

June 9 - Cincinnati, OH - Riverbend Music Center^

June 10 - Cuyahoga Falls, OH - Blossom Music Center^

June 12 - Camden, NJ - Freedom Mortgage Pavilion^

June 13 - New York, NY - Forest Hills Stadium^

June 16 - Columbia, MD - Merriweather Post Pavilion^

June 17 - Bridgeport, CT - Hartford HealthCare Amphitheatre^

June 19 - Mansfield, MA - Xfinity Center^

June 20 - Newark, NJ - Prudential Center^~

July 17 - Indianapolis, IN - Ruoff Music Center^

July 18 - Detroit, MI - Pine Knob Music Theater^

July 21 - Toronto, ON - RBC Amphitheatre^

July 22 - Grand Rapids, MI - Acrisure Amphitheater^

July 24 - Tinley Park, IL - Credit Union 1 Amphitheatre^

July 25 - St. Louis, MO - Hollywood Casino Amphitheater^

July 28 - Shakopee, MN - Mystic Lake Amphitheater^

July 30 - Kansas City, MO - MORTON Amphitheater^

August 1 - Colorado Springs, CO - Ford Amphitheater^~

August 2 - Denver, CO - Fiddler's Green Amphitheatre^~

August 4 - Lincoln, NE - Pinewood Bowl Amphitheater*~

August 6 - Tulsa, OK - Hard Rock Hotel & Casino=~

August 8 - Houston, TX - Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion^

August 9 - Dallas, TX - Dos Equis Pavilion*

August 12 - Nampa, ID - Ford Idaho Center Amphitheater^

August 13 - Salt Lake City, UT - Utah First Credit Union Amphitheatre^

August 15 - Phoenix, AZ - Mortgage Matchup Center^

August 17- Hollywood, CA - Hollywood Bowl-

August 19 - Wheatland, CA - Toyota Amphitheatre^

August 20 - Mountain View, CA - Shoreline Amphitheatre^

^ THE BLACK CROWES, WHISKEY MYERS and SOUTHALL

* With THE BLACK CROWES and SOUTHALL only

- Co-headlining show with THE BLACK CROWES, TEDESCHI TRUCKS and WHISKEY MYERS

= THE BLACK CROWES only

+ Festival

~ Not a Live Nation date

THE BLACK CROWES' new studio album, "A Pound Of Feathers", is due out March 13 via Silver Arrow Records. Produced by Jay Joyce, the LP pushes THE BLACK CROWES' iconic blend of blues, soul and rock into electrifying new terrain. With a career spanning four decades, the band's upcoming release stands as a towering testament to their enduring artistic fire and significance in rock and roll.

"We made this record in eight to ten days," says THE BLACK CROWES singer Chris Robinson. "Bringing the high and inspiration from 'Happiness Bastards' into this album, it was a natural progression. We experimented more, we wrote on instinct and how we were feeling in the moment. [THE BLACK CROWES guitarist] Rich [Robinson] brought a spontaneity to the record that I can't describe, but it's the best shit he's ever done."

Rich adds: "This album feels transformative to us. Going back to our roots, we felt that spark in the studio and how we work together. Lighting a fire that hits harder, more jagged but is still true to our musical essence."

"A Pound Of Feathers" marks a bold creative evolution — marrying the rugged swagger of their early classics with fresh perspectives and dynamic, hard-hitting rhythmic textures. Recorded in Nashville with Grammy-winning producer Jay Joyce and curated with visionary energy and deep musical empathy, the record showcases a fearless band operating at the height of their powers.

Drawing from a legacy of emotive songwriting, formidable musicianship, and true rock 'n' roll grit, the project — solely written by the brothers — moves effortlessly between the weightless beauty of "A Pound Of Feathers" and the heavy truth of "a pound of lead," infusing all 11 tracks with an ambivalent depth and honest purity.

"Profane Prophecy" sets the trajectory for the whole album, packing the track with cheeky, fun and funky lyricism only Chris and Rich could bring to life, while the cynical slow-burning "Pharmacy Chronicles" sings of reckoning rather than retreat, urging people to face their vices, as freedom comes with recognition.

Affirming THE BLACK CROWES as one of today's most compelling and influential rock bands ever, "A Pound Of Feathers" follows their critically acclaimed 2024 effort "Happiness Bastards" — which was nominated for "Best Rock Album" at the 2025 Grammy Awards.