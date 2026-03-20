THE HU Releases Two New Songs, 'The Men' And 'Warrior Chant'

Innovative Mongolian rock group THE HU has released a double dose of brand new music. The gold-certified global phenomenon delivers "The Men", which is accompanied by an official music video, alongside "Warrior Chant," both out now via Better Noise Music.

Traditional Mongolian strings herald the arrival of "The Men". This organic swell gives way to a gritty and gruff groove-laden riff topped off with hypnotic vocals. The band's signature hybrid of indigenous instrumentation, heavy-as-a-2x4 guitars, and transfixing tribal chanting makes for another essential anthem from THE HU. It's tailor-made for an epic battle scene, climax of your favorite video game, or workout session. At the same time, it's evocative of the musicians' own tradition and heritage.

About "The Men", THE HU's Galaa commented, "'The Men' is written based on Mongolian philosophy of 'Man's Inner Spirit' or 'Хийморь' and the importance of inner strength and kindness of a man to the world. Energy of men should always be reinforced with positiveness, strength and generosity, so this song try to encapsulate that ancient wisdom and share to the rest of humanity. Lyrics are chants that guides young and old men alike to be headstrong and to have dream that cultivate goodness. We only wanted to focus on the positives that can make a man ponder about who he is in this world and wonder about how he can have positive inner spirit when listening to it. Hope our fans will be able to capture every fiber of Mongolian Man's way of living through this song."

Then, there's "Warrior Chant". It lives up to its title with a hard-charging chorus and a tight and taut metallic soundscape. Between the horse head fiddle and instantly recognizable delivery, it immediately amplifies everything that fans have fallen in love with about the band in the first place.

Regarding "Warrior Chant", Galaa added, "'Warrior Chant' has our signature rhythm that our fans fell in love with and everyone who will listen and know us will say that it is 'our song.' Our third album has bit of everything, rhythm-wise, and we see that as a progress of expanding the Hunnu Rock genre... Enkush and I focused on horse head fiddle solos by imitating the horse gait and you will hear the rhythm throughout the song."

THE HU will team up with cello metal standouts APOCALYPTICA for a run of shows this May and June. The tour kicks off on May 12 in Silver Spring, Maryland and will take them across the country before wrapping in Anaheim, California on June 7. Joining THE HU and APOCALYPTICA will be platinum-selling Finnish rock band THE RASMUS.

In addition to closing all shows on this tour, THE HU are celebrating the recent release of their latest single "The Real You", which is "the representation of our new album, 'The Hun'," says Temka – Temuulen N (band's tovshuur player, throat singer). "The Real You" is one of the few songs from THE HU in which Western music components are prominent.

And in other THE HU news, the band recently appeared on the song "Pray To The Sun", featuring Declan De Barra, from the Netflix Japanese manga series "One Piece". It's another instance of the band and its music connecting with passionate fandoms, as their song "Sugaan Essena" was also prominently featured in the "Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order" video game.

THE HU have passionately and unforgettably brought Mongolian music to the music frontlines. In November 2022, THE HU became the first-ever rock/metal band to receive the prestigious UNESCO "Artist For Peace" designation at UNESCO's headquarters in Paris, France by UNESCO director-general Audrey Azoulay. Previous recipients include Celine Dion, Shirley Bassey, Sarah Brightman, Herbie Hancock, Marcus Miller and World Orchestra For Peace. With over 961 million all-time streams, 483 million video views, No.1-charting albums, multiple sold-out headlining tours, prestigious government honors and awards, collaborations with several of rock's biggest names, and featured music on video games including EA Games' "Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order", THE HU have cemented their status as a global powerhouse.

Photo credit: Blguunee Hiroshi (courtesy of Better Noise Music)