THE TROOPS OF DOOM Recruits TESTAMENT, DESTRUCTION Members For Cover Of KISS's 'God Of Thunder'

Celebrating six years of existence, THE TROOPS OF DOOM, the Brazilian death/thrash metal band featuring former SEPULTURA guitarist Jairo "Tormentor" Guedz, has immortalized its own studio version of the classic KISS song "God Of Thunder" by bringing together renowned guest musicians from different styles: Chuck Billy (TESTAMENT),Andria Busic (DR. SIN, ULTRAJE A RIGOR),PJ (JOTA QUEST) and Martin Furia (DESTRUCTION, BARK),who not only recorded the guitar solo but also handled mixing and mastering.

Guedz explains: "Since THE TROOPS OF DOOM was formed back in 2020, we've used 'God Of Thunder' as a pre-intro in our shows. Whenever the audience hears this song playing through the P.A., they already know the band is about to hit the stage. It's almost a ritual for us. We all grew up listening to KISS, so this track has always held a special meaning."

The recording features Alex Kafer on vocals, Marcelo Vasco and Jairo Guedz on guitars, and Alexandre Oliveira on drums. This also marks the final collaboration of guitarist Marcelo Vasco, who recently announced his departure from the band and will perform his farewell show on May 1 at CDM Metal Fest, in Campo do Meio/MG.

The legendary Chuck Billy, vocalist of TESTAMENT, is one of the biggest names in thrash metal worldwide, with a solid career since the 1980s and albums that have influenced generations. Andria Busic, an icon of Brazilian hard rock, built his career fronting DR. SIN and currently plays with ULTRAJE A RIGOR, in addition to past stints with bands such as PLATINA, CHEROKEE and TAFFO. PJ, bassist of JOTA QUEST, brings his signature groove and a funky swing that adds a new dynamic to the track. Meanwhile, Martin Furia, producer and guitarist of DESTRUCTION, contributes his technique and extensive experience in major metal productions.

Jairo says: "We are huge fans of all the musicians involved. Each one was carefully chosen for representing something we truly admire. That makes the result even more special. Above all, this song is a celebration of what connects us: the love for KISS and heavy music."

The classic KISS album "Destroyer", which features "God Of Thunder", recently celebrated its 50th anniversary. Additionally, during the production process of this track last year, the rock world said goodbye to the legendary Ace Frehley, original guitarist of KISS. All of this makes this recording a heartfelt tribute to his legacy.

The track is now available on all digital platforms. It is also available as a visualizer on YouTube.