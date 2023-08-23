THE UNION UNDERGROUND And SOIL Announce 'Back To The 2000s' March 2024 Tour With RA And FLAW

Texas heavyweights THE UNION UNDERGROUND will team up with Chicago's SOIL for the "Back To The 2000s" tour in March 2024. The trek, which will feature special guests RA and FLAW, will see each band playing material from their most popular albums that were released in the early 2000s.

THE UNION UNDERGROUND will perform selections from the hit debut "An Education In Rebellion"; SOIL will perform songs from their sophomore breakthrough album "Scars"; RA will play material from the album "From One"; and FLAW will perform songs from their debut album "Through The Eyes".

The premise of this tour is to bring fans back to the days when festivals like Ozzfest gave new bands a chance to break through to the masses when the nu metal scene was thriving. Each band on the tour not only had massive hit songs at the time, but had also toured together and joined forces to create a massive heavy music scene.

THE UNION UNDERGROUND frontman Bryan Scott states: "I'm looking forward to re-introducing the world to 'An Education In Rebellion', which, in my clearly biased opinion, is a fantastic, timeless album!

"The continued love and support from UNION UNDERGROUND fans over the years has been overwhelming, and that devotion is exactly what has inspired the new music on the forthcoming album.

"Make no mistake, this is not a nostalgia tour. It's the launch of a new chapter for the band and an opportunity for new generations of music lovers to discover us. And our longtime friends in SOIL are the perfect partners in crime for the experience! We will perform 'An Education In Rebellion' in its entirety, 'Across The Nation' and a couple of unreleased songs from the new album. Let's Get It On!"

SOIL bassist Tim King remarks: "Bryan Scott and I came up with this idea quite some time ago.

"I'm so happy we were able to bring all these bands together for what is sure to be a great re-introduction to this genre of music.

"The first tour SOIL did on the 'Scars' album was with THE UNION UNDERGROUND in 2001. Here we are, over 20 years later, doing it again. It just proves that great bands can last the test of time."

The "Back To The 2000s" tour kicks off March 1 in San Antonio, Texas and circles through the Midwest and East Coast to end on March 23 in Joliet, Illinois.

Tour dates:

March 01 - San Antonio, TX @ The Rockbox

March 02 - Houston, TX @ Scout Bar

March 03 - Dallas, TX @ Trees

March 06 - Fort Wayne, IN @ Piere's

March 07 - Battle Creek, MI @ The Music Factory

March 08 - Flint, MI @ The Machine Shop

March 09 - Harrison, OH @ The Blue Note

March 10 – Columbus, OH @ The King Of Clubs

March 13 - Clifton, NJ @ Dingbatz

March 14 - Hermon, ME @ Morgan Hill Event Center

March 15 - New Bedford, MA @ The Vault Music Hall

March 16 - Reading, PA @ Reverb

March 17 - Leesburg, VA @ Tally Ho Theater

March 19 - Lakewood, OH @ The Winchester

March 20 - Hobart, IN @ Hobart Art Theater

March 21 - Bloomington, IL @ The Castle Theater

March 22 - Ringle, WI @ Q And Z Expo Center

March 23 - Joliet, IL @ The Forge