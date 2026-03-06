THE WHO To Release 'Live At Eden Project' In May

Few bands have shaped the landscape of rock music with the force and longevity of THE WHO. For nearly six decades, their sound, spirit, and unmistakable energy have echoed across generations, influencing artists and audiences around the world. In 2026, the band adds a remarkable new chapter to their legacy with "Live At Eden Project" — a landmark live recording that captures the raw power, emotional depth, and artistic ambition of their unforgettable July 2023 performance at Cornwall's iconic Eden Project.

Set within one of the U.K.'s most sustainable and visually striking venues — a breathtaking network of biomes nestled in the Cornish countryside — the concert stands as a testament not only to THE WHO's musical evolution but also to their enduring cultural relevance. Backed by the Heart Of England Philharmonic Orchestra, founding members Pete Townshend and Roger Daltrey delivered a performance that fused classic rock intensity with orchestral grandeur. The Eden Project's natural acoustics and enclosed structures created a warm, detailed sonic environment that offered a clarity and intimacy unmatched by traditional stadium settings.

The recording reflects this unique atmosphere. Fans have long cherished THE WHO's "special location" shows, and Eden stands among the most memorable — a once-in-a-lifetime convergence of music, environment, and artistic vision. The smaller capacity fostered a deeper connection between the band and audience, allowing for heightened interaction, greater emotional resonance, and a sense of being inside the performance rather than observing it from afar. This intimacy, combined with the band's refined orchestral approach, captures THE WHO at a defining moment in their modern era.

"Live At Eden Project" also presents one of the strongest and most focused setlists of THE WHO's orchestral period. Alongside beloved anthems such as "Baba O'Riley" and "Pinball Wizard", the album includes rarely performed gems like "Cry If You Want", "Anyway, Anyhow, Anywhere" and "The Rock", creating a career-spanning journey that balances hits, deep cuts, and orchestral showpieces with remarkable fluidity.

Today's announcement coincides with the launch of the first single "Pinball Wizard", which is available for streaming and download immediately. The track offers a powerful first glimpse into the atmosphere and artistry of the Eden performance, capturing the heightened clarity, emotional nuance, and orchestral depth that define the full release.

Scheduled for release on May 29, "Live At Eden Project" will be available as a 2CD digipak, a limited 3LP gatefold edition pressed on recycled vinyl with no plastic shrink wrap and packed in a separate paper wallet, a standard 3LP gatefold, and across all major digital platforms. Every format showcases the full emotional and sonic range of a night that stands among the most compelling in THE WHO's recent history.

Vibrant, immersive, and uniquely alive, "Live At Eden Project" is the definitive document of THE WHO's orchestral era — a recording that captures not only a legendary band in peak form but also the spirit of a venue whose environmental ethos and natural beauty mirror the band's own commitment to evolution and innovation.

"Live At Eden Project" track listing:

01. Overture

02. 1921

03. Amazing Journey

04. Sparks

05. The Acid Queen

06. Pinball Wizard

07. We're Not Gonna Take It

08. Who Are You

09. Eminence Front

10. The Kids Are Alright

11. You Better You Bet

12. Anyway, Anyhow, Anywhere

13. Substitute

14. I Can't Explain

15. My Generation

16. Cry If You Want

17. Won't Get Fooled Again

18. Behind Blue Eyes

19. The Real Me

20. I'm One

21. 5:15

22. The Rock

23. Love, Reign O'er Me

24. Baba O'Riley

Photo credit: Brian Robinson (courtesy of Atom Splitter PR and Chris Hewlett PR)