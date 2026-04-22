TOMMY VICTOR Says PRONG's New Album Will Be 'Faster' And 'More Diverse' Than 'State Of Emergency'

In a new interview with Devolution magazine, PRONG guitarist/vocalist Tommy Victor spoke about the status of the recording sessions for the band's follow-up to 2023's "State Of Emergency" album. He said (as transcribed by BLABBERMOUTH.NET): "Yeah, it's in mixdown now. We sort of finished [recording] it, so it was done fast and quick. And that's the way [PRONG's classic second album, 1990's] 'Beg To Differ' was done where we didn't really think about that much. We just said, 'Okay, we've got some time. Let's do this record.' And we finished it up really fast."

Regarding the musical direction of the upcoming PRONG album, Tommy said: "I think there's some really good songs on it — some really fast ones. It's got a little bit of groove metal. It's faster than 'State Of Emergency'. And it's more diverse, I think, too. So, yeah, I'm pretty happy with it."

PRONG's next LP is tentatively due in November via Napalm Records.

Last month, Tommy told Shawn Ratches of Laughingmonkeymusic about PRONG's upcoming LP: "This record is like a real one that doesn't give a shit about what's going on today. So, we just do what we do and have a good time."

He added: "It's definitely modern in its own way, but I'm still trying to do something different, something that is different for the listener or something that is exciting, or trying to. It's hard, because there's nothing new under the sun; everything's been done."

PRONG released a new live album, "Live And Uncleansed", on March 6 via SPV/Steamhammer. Recorded over seven nights in July and August 2025, the LP sees Victor and bandmates Christopher Dean (bass) and Tyler Joseph (drums) deliver eleven powerful live songs (plus three live bonus tracks),all pure and unadulterated, authentic and honest.

Formed in 1986 by Victor and cemented into American metal legend, PRONG have never released their grip on the scene. From the '80s club basements of New York City to the MTV "Headbangers Ball" era with '90s classics "Beg To Differ", "Prove You Wrong", "Cleansing" and "Rude Awakening", to their official return in the late aughts and today, PRONG have stood their ground as household names in the metal universe, continuing to put out grippingly gritty, provocative and vital records for the next generation of heavy music fans.

PRONG's new partnership with Napalm Records was announced in June 2025. It came on the heels of the band's European headline tour celebrating 31 years of their aforementioned 1994 album "Cleansing".

"State Of Emergency" came out in October 2023 via Steamhammer/SPV. The LP was helmed by producer Steve Evetts (SEPULTURA, THE DILLINGER ESCAPE PLAN) and included a cover of "Working Man", originally written and recorded by the legendary RUSH.

Prior to "State Of Emergency"'s arrival, Victor stated about the LP's stylistic direction: "It's a very PRONG record. I think it's totally genre-transcending and definitely ignores what's going on out there these days."

Commenting on his artistic approach, he said: "I like all kinds of music. This record totally reflects that because it covers lots of different angles. At the same time, 'State Of Emergency' is very guitar-oriented and a typical example of my style.'"