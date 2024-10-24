TOOL Announces First-Ever 'Live In The Sand' All-Inclusive Destination Festival With PRIMUS, MASTODON, Others

Festication and TOOL are thrilled to announce the first-ever "Tool Live In The Sand", a destination festival taking place at the all-inclusive luxury, five-star resort Hard Rock Hotel & Casino and Royalton Resort in Punta Cana, Dominican Republic, from March 7-9, 2025. "Tool Live In The Sand" will bring TOOL diehards together from around the world for an island escape.

Headlined by TOOL, this once-in-a-lifetime event will also feature two TOOL sets and performances by some of the most iconic and influential rock bands in the world, including PRIMUS, MASTODON, EAGLES OF DEATH METAL and COHEED AND CAMBRIA. Also on the lineup are KING'S X, FISHBONE, WHEEL, CKY, MOONWALKER and joining them as special guests are longtime TOOL visual collaborators Alex Grey and Allyson Grey.

TOOL, known for their genre-defying sound and unmatched live performances, will treat fans to an intimate and immersive concert experience on the beach. This is TOOL's first-ever Caribbean performance, set against the stunning backdrop of Punta Cana's white sands and crystal-clear waters.

In a statement from the band, TOOL's Justin Chancellor shared: "We couldn't be more thrilled to share the news that PRIMUS, MASTODON and COHEED AND CAMBRIA will be joining us for our first-ever Caribbean performance at 'Tool In The Sand'. 2025 is shaping up nicely. See you all there for what should be an unforgettable weekend of music!"

Guests will stay at Punta Cana's most luxurious five-star resorts: Hard Rock Hotel & Casino or the Royalton Resort, offering an unparalleled vacation experience. From gourmet dining to expansive pools and world-class entertainment, attendees will enjoy relaxation and rock music at its finest. Packages include a luxury resort room, unlimited food and drinks for each guest and three days of music. Off-site excursions will be available, including snorkeling, catamaran expeditions, rappelling, visits to eco-parks and other activities.

Tyler Fey, co-founder of Festication, shares: "Feyline is thrilled to curate TOOL's first-ever destination festival, delivering an unforgettable, once-in-a-lifetime experience for their dedicated fans. This event will fuse world-class music with the luxury of the Dominican Republic, creating an immersive rock adventure like no other."

Festication co-founder Donnie Estopinal reflects on his history with TOOL, sharing a memorable moment from 1996: "I had a sold-out rave at the State Palace with the CRYSTAL METHOD and Keoki, and the venue booked TOOL on the same night. It was a mess flipping the room. There were so many people outside that the cops were going to shut us down, so we just opened the doors at the end of the TOOL concert. Anyone who wanted to stay did — and a lot of them stayed. It's still part of NOLA lore today, and I still see people talking about it on message boards."

Reflecting on this upcoming festival, Donnie adds: "Booking TOOL nearly 30 years later feels like my career has come full circle. It's incredible to go from that unforgettable night in New Orleans to now curating their first destination festival. This is the kind of experience I've always dreamed of bringing to fans — something immersive, intimate, and legendary."

TOOL, the Grammy Award-winning band, stands as one of the most dynamic and influential rock bands in the world today, delivering live performances that transcend the usual boundaries of rock and metal. Known for their genre-defying sound, TOOL blends progressive metal mastery with atmospheric, ethereal experiences. As the sun sets over the Dominican Republic, the band, featuring Maynard James Keenan, Danny Carey, Justin Chancellor and Adam Jones will take the spotlight with jaw-dropping performances. Their shows have been compared to monumental performances from legends like IRON MAIDEN, GUNS N' ROSES and AC/DC, but TOOL offers something distinct—an immersive, interstellar journey from earth-shaking breakdowns to soaring vocal melodies.

Lineup:

TOOL

PRIMUS

MASTODON

COHEED AND CAMBRIA

EAGLES OF DEATH METAL

KING'S X

FISHBONE

WHEEL

CKY

MOONWALKER

For more information on the festival and to secure your spot at this rock getaway, visit toolinthesand.com.

Schedules and more details will be shared soon.